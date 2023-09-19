Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Social Democrats submit no confidence motion against entire government

Austria’s Social Democrats (SPÖ) have taken the unusual step of calling a no confidence vote ahead of federal elections expected next year, in a bid to bring down the ruling Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and Green coalition.

Leader Andreas Babler says party leadership made the decision following ‘unsatisfactory help’ to fight inflation in the government’s most recently announced support packages, which includes rent caps from 2024 among other measures.

Babler contends that Austria’s measures fall short of other countries and that there is a risk in allowing the government to continue to work.

The current coalition has a nine-seat majority in parliament, meaning that a no-confidence motion is very unlikely to pass.

Fuel prices see big jump over summer

Petrol and diesel prices have jumped about 20 percent in Austria since May.

Diesel is currently selling for about €1.77 a litre.

Fuel prices have risen 20 percent in Austria just since May. Photo by Dawn McDonald on Unsplash.

The Austrian Auto Association says the state needs to intervene to help cushion the price hike, not least because it is the biggest beneficiary – getting about 30 cents of every litre sold via VAT.

Things to know if you’re pregnant in Austria

Parental leave is generous in Austria and the quality of care is excellent – but there are still some important things to keep in mind that might differ from what you’re used to abroad.

Check out our piece below on what you need to remember if you’re expecting here.

Tuesday weather

A rainy start to the day for much of the country will give way to sunnier periods later on, with the exception of Carinthia and the Graz area – which could see thunderstorms later on in the day.

The west of the country could see brisk winds while the east will likely see somewhat more moderate winds.

Daytime highs will range from 20C to 26C – with the northeast and Vienna seeing the warmest temperatures.

