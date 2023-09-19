One dead and 20 injured after Flixbus travelling from Berlin overturns in Austria
A woman was killed and 20 people were injured after a coach travelling from the German capital Berlin to Trieste in Italy came off the road in Austria.
Police said a 19-year-old Austrian woman died after the bus overturned near Micheldorf, situated between Salzburg and Vienna, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
A 25-year-old German woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash. A further 20 people suffered injuries.
According to a police spokeswoman, the bus was on its way to Trieste in northern Italy. The vehicle left the road on a motorway, hit a rail and flipped over on its side.
Photos from the scene of the accident showed that it was a double-decker from the Flixbus company.
The scene of the bus crash in Austria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/APA | Gert Eggenberger
According to initial investigations, two drivers and 40 passengers from Austria, Slovenia, Italy, Germany and Ukraine were on board, the spokeswoman said. According to police, a driver of a vehicle behind the bus alerted the emergency services.
When they arrived, there were still injured people on the bus. They were rescued from the vehicle with the help of hydraulic equipment.
The cause of the accident remains unknown at this stage. Police said the alcohol tests carried out on the drivers were negative.
Investigations into the crash will continue.
READ ALSO: One dead and dozens injured after Flixbus overturns near Leipzig
Comments
See Also
Police said a 19-year-old Austrian woman died after the bus overturned near Micheldorf, situated between Salzburg and Vienna, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
A 25-year-old German woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash. A further 20 people suffered injuries.
According to a police spokeswoman, the bus was on its way to Trieste in northern Italy. The vehicle left the road on a motorway, hit a rail and flipped over on its side.
Photos from the scene of the accident showed that it was a double-decker from the Flixbus company.
According to initial investigations, two drivers and 40 passengers from Austria, Slovenia, Italy, Germany and Ukraine were on board, the spokeswoman said. According to police, a driver of a vehicle behind the bus alerted the emergency services.
When they arrived, there were still injured people on the bus. They were rescued from the vehicle with the help of hydraulic equipment.
The cause of the accident remains unknown at this stage. Police said the alcohol tests carried out on the drivers were negative.
Investigations into the crash will continue.
READ ALSO: One dead and dozens injured after Flixbus overturns near Leipzig
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.