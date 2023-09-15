What I wish I knew before becoming 'new self-employed' in Austria

For many, being self-employed means autonomy, flexibility, and control over your working life. Sounds great, doesn’t it? But it can also mean long hours, working through holidays, and at times feeling less financially stable than your 'regularly' employed counterparts.

Austria offers both a challenging and rewarding environment for foreigners seeking a self-employed life in the heart of Europe, and while it presents an array of opportunities, it is essential to understand the ins and outs of life as a new self-employed worker (Neue/r Selbständige/r).

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about becoming a freelancer in Austria

Who are the 'new self-employed'?

New self-employed workers are essentially those who earn income from self-employment without needing a trade licence to do so.

As the Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKO) requires that certain professions obtain a licence in order to operate legally, your first step is to find out whether you need one for your new business venture.

Don’t be caught out by assuming you don’t require one; it’s necessary, for example, to have a licence for jobs like translation and proofreading – professions you wouldn’t immediately associate with licensing.

READ ALSO: What is a regulated business licence in Austria and who needs one?

Advertisement

Dealing with bureaucracy

Once you have determined that you are indeed new self-employed, it’s time to prepare yourself for some form filling. From the day you start to work, you have four weeks to contact and register with the Finanzamt (Tax Office) and SVS (an insurance institution for the self-employed).

Austrian social insurance is a huge cost for freelancers, but it does go to your state pension later. Photo: Pixabay

This process can seem daunting at first, especially if you're unfamiliar with Austria's administrative procedures. While some staff at the Finanzamt and SVS are happy to switch to English, if you think your German skills aren’t up to the task, you may want to bring a German-speaking friend to help you at your appointments.

Payments to SVS are typically around 27 percent of the income declared in your tax assessment. This can come as a shock to expats, who often assume that this amount goes solely towards health insurance.

In reality, your monthly contribution (Beitrag) pays for your health, pension, and accident insurance, so when you eventually retire from what has hopefully been many years of rewarding and lucrative work, you will see some of that money returned to you as part of your pension.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How freelancers in Austria can pay four times less in social insurance