Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Nationwide climate demonstrations planned

Protests for more government action on climate change are expected throughout the country just after midday on Friday.

The largest of these is planned for Vienna, where thousands are expected to march throughout the city centre over the course of the afternoon. It’ll begin with a rally around noon at the Vienna Mitte Mall, before marchers make their way through the city centre through Schwarzenbergplatz and on to Parliament by 2:00 pm. They’ll then end with a rally, live music, and speeches at Heldenplatz.

In einer Woche ist #weltweiterklimastreik - und wir machen ihn zum Sozial-Streik! Gemeinsam mit Initiativen aus der Klimabewegung und dem sozialen Bereich wollen wir aufzeigen, wie ökologische & soziale Krise zusammenhängen. Mehr Infos im Thread⬇️

Wir sehen uns im Demoblock! 1/6 pic.twitter.com/v6Lno9wL1A — System Change, not Climate Change! - #BlockGas (@SystemChangeAT) September 8, 2023

Large traffic disruptions are expected.

Other protests are expected in Graz, Linz, Innsbruck, Klagenfurt, and Pressbaum city centres – although these demonstrations are expected to remain in one place without disrupting traffic.

Demonstrators in St. Pölten, Salzburg, Kufstein, Bregenz, Mistelbach, and Ried are planning marches through those city centres following their initial rallies.

The Austrian rallies are part of the almost 400 expected this weekend around the world, primarily organised by Fridays for Future with the support of other organisations.

Austrian cities go dark for ‘Earth Night’

42 cities and communities in Austria will go dark Friday night for ‘Earth Night’.

The observance sees participants shut off all lights from 10pm for the whole night, as a way to draw attention to light pollution. It typically takes place on the first new moon in September, and this year coincides with a day of climate demonstrations.

Pictured is the Austrian city of Linz at night. On September 15th, several government buildings in Linz will go dark for 'Earth Night' (Photo by Alain Bonnardeaux on Unsplash

Individuals can participate by turning off their own lights. Meanwhile, government buildings in Salzburg, Linz, Eisenstadt, Graz, and Klagenfurt will be participating – among others.

Vienna cemeteries help cool the city

A recent study has looked at the effect Vienna’s cemeteries have on the city’s overall temperature.

Researchers found that green cemeteries cool the city almost as much as parks, and can help reduce the heat in surrounding neighbourhoods.

Further greening and grave covers made with cooling material can also increase the effect.

Friday weather

Following rain showers on Friday, Austria may get another summer-like weekend, with temperatures of up to 28C and few clouds around the country over the weekend.

That’ll slowly give way to rain and even thunderstorms early next week, particularly for the west.

