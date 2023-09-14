Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Overnight lightning storms break Austrian records

As the summer weather ends, people around Austria may have had a rough night of sleep Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Vienna had its most active night of lightning since August 2021.

Meanwhile, Langenlois in Lower Austria experienced record rainfall, while fire brigades in Lower Austria were sent out to 75 separate calls. Fire crews worked to pump out water to prevent flooding as streams overflowed their banks, and to remove downed trees from roads.

2023 on track to be one of the warmest on Austrian records

With the recent heatwaves and above average temperatures in September, Geosphere Austria climatologists say there’s a good chance 2023 will end up being one of the warmest recorded since records started about 250 years ago.

All that’s needed is for October, November, and December temperatures to remain at the same level we’ve seen for the last three years, a fairly probable event, according to the Geosphere Austria experts.

Even if the weather in the last three months of the year turns cool, 2023 will probably still make the top five of warmest years recorded in Austria, with most of the 25 hottest years seen in recent decades.

READ ALSO: Austria ‘dangerously unprepared’ for increase in temperatures due to climate change

Advertisement

Government increasing pensions from 2024

The federal government will up Austrian pension payments by 9.7 percent starting in 2024, to account for rising inflation.

So-called ‘luxury pensions’ – which involve pensioners with incomes of €5,850 or more, will be capped at a fixed rate.

The move will cost the government just over €5 billion.

READ ALSO: Five things you need to know about the Austrian pension system

Thursday weather

Cooler temperatures are set to continue for Thursday around the country, with temperatures between about 21C in the west and 24C in Vienna.

Innsbruck and Salzburg are likely to see more rain, while sun is forecast to return to the north of the country in and around Vienna and Linz.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].