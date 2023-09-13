Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Austrian teachers out-earning many of their rich country counterparts

Austria’s teacher shortage is proving a stubborn problem to solve, but it may be contributing to some of the best salaries for the profession comparatively speaking.

A new OECD study into teacher salaries found that Austrian teachers with 10 years of experience come in fourth place in the comparison, making about $59,852 USD per year. That’s a bit behind the third-place US with $63,000 USD and well above the OECD average of about $51,000 USD.

When it comes to the other German-speaking countries Austria competes with for teachers though, it comes way behind both Germany and Switzerland – who come in second and first, respectively.

A teacher in Germany with 10 years of experience can expect to draw an annual salary of $91,729 USD annually. In Switzerland, it’s $98,468.

READ ALSO: ‘Better pay in Germany’: Why is Austria’s teacher shortage getting worse?

Advertisement

Upper Austria prepares extra anti-inflation payments

The Upper Austria state government coalition between the right-wing ÖVP and FPÖ is set to announce an extra €200 inflation relief payment for low-income residents.

The extra payment would come on top of the second Klimabonus the federal government is currently paying out to all legal residents of Austria, but only lower income residents of Upper Austria would be eligible.

The governing parties are currently working on the bonus payment and it’s not yet clear where the income threshold would lie.

READ ALSO: Why might I not receive an Austrian Klimabonus payment?

Rhino kills zookeeper at Salzburg Zoo

Tragedy struck in Salzburg Tuesday morning after a rhino killed a zookeeper while tending to the animal.

A second zookeeper was also injured while trying to help.

He is being treated in hospital.

READ ALSO: Zookeeper killed by rhino at Salzburg zoo

Wednesday weather

A cold front is sweeping away what remains of Austria’s hot summer.

Vorarlberg, Tirol, Salzburg, and Upper Austria may even see rainstorms Tuesday with the cooler temperatures.

Eastern cities like Vienna and Graz won’t escape the rain, but may still see hotter temperatures in the high 20s or even 30C in Vienna, before cooling with the rest of the country on Thursday.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].