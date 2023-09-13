How much do Austrian teachers earn?

Advertisement

Just before school started again in September, education authorities reported that Austria was still short hundreds of teachers. One of the biggest reasons for that is having to compete with neighbouring Germany and Switzerland for talent.

A new OECD study into teacher salaries finds that Austrian teachers with 10 years of experience come in fourth place in the comparison, making about $59,852 USD per year (about €55,799). That’s a bit behind the third-place US with $63,000 USD and well above the OECD average of about $51,000 USD.

But when it comes to the other German-speaking countries Austria competes with for teachers, it comes way behind both Germany and Switzerland – who come in second and first, respectively.

A teacher in Germany with 10 years of experience can expect to draw an annual salary of $91,729 USD (about €85,400) annually. In Switzerland, it’s $98,468 USD (about €91,700). In short, Austrian teachers make more than just about any teacher in the rich world, but salaries are still low compared to what a German-speaking teacher could be making elsewhere.

The average teacher salary in Austria for those with 10 years experience comes some distance ahead of the average Austrian annual salary – which sits at just about $50,000 USD (about €47,700).

However, although the average annual wage for Germany is slightly less than Austria’s, the average teacher wage with ten years of experience is much higher.

