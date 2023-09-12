Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Austria lags behind European counterparts on cashless payment

The alpine republic is still a country where cash is king. In a recent ranking of 18 European countries on cashless payments, Austria comes in the bottom third.

People in the country made an average of 247 cashless payments in 2022 – less than one per day – according to the Boston Consulting Group’s 2023 Payments Report.

That said, this was still a seven percent increase over the previous year.

People in Austria fell behind Norway – which sees people make about 708 cashless payments a year, as well as Denmark and Luxembourg. People in neighbouring Germany – a country where cash use is also widespread – made slightly more cashless payments last year than Austrians – at 284.

Austrians - along with most of German-speaking Europe - simply love cash. Photo: JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD / AFP

At 186 and 180 respectively, the fewest per capita cashless payments were made in Italy and Malta.

Cash use occupies a culturally significant spot in Austria politics, with the current government seeking to amend the Austrian constitution to guarantee a right to its use.

Austrian pharmacies running short of hundreds of medicines

A media investigation has found that pharmacies in the Alpine republic are seeing supply bottlenecks for 594 different types of medications – from painkillers to cough syrups.

Austrian outlet OE24 made the findings through a database enquiry with the Austrian Agency of Health (AGES), finding people needing painkillers and children’s medicines in particular to be feeling the supply crunch.

AGES says production problems in Asia – and in China in particular – have caused critical shortages of medications everywhere in the world, including in Europe.

The choice to manufacture in Asia was often driven by cost concerns at pharmaceutical companies, but the choice has now led to the current supply problems – according to AGES.

Vienna new-builds explode in price

The prices of new buildings in Vienna have more than doubled since 2010, with rents now going for nearly €10 per square metre.

With estimates that these buildings make up about 18 percent of the housing stock in the capital, they currently don’t fall under any rent controls – as seen in the city’s social housing – or the federal governments planned rent cap, which primarily covers publicly financed housing and old buildings.

Although Vienna has seen the highest rate of increase in the country, the states around the capital, like Lower Austria and Burgenland, have seen prices rise by about two-thirds.

Tuesday weather

The recent summer weather will soon give way to cooler autumn temperatures.

Tuesday is the last day Austria will see the current temperatures in excess of 30C, with the west of the country already cooling and seeing some showers.

Vienna is forecast to see temperatures of 31C Tuesday and just under 30C Wednesday, before the country cools Thursday to highs of 23C.

