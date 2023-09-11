What weather can you expect in Austria this week?

Advertisement

If you are enjoying the hot weather then make the most of it, because a slightly cooler spell is coming to Austria.

According to forecasts, the late summer blast of sunshine is set to last until the middle of the week, when more unstable weather will move in.

Here's what you can expect from the weather in Austria this week:

Monday

Although there was some fog in valleys in the south of the country in the morning, it quickly turned to blue skies.

On Monday the warm summer weather continues with highs of 26 to 32C across Austria.

However, expect a few more clouds between the Tyrolean Oberland and the Salzkammergut, particularly on the north side of the Alps.

Tuesday

The high-pressure system in the eastern Alps weakens from the west on Tuesday. This means that the risk of showers and thunderstorms will increase in Vorarlberg and Tyrol in the morning.

During the day, showers and thunderstorms can also be expected further east, especially in the mountains north of the Alps, and even in the Vienna Woods region in the evening.

Everywhere else it is sunny again with a blast of warmth. The early temperatures are forecast at 10 to 18C, the maximum temperatures will reach 25 to 31C.

People doing stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) on the Old Danube, a subsidiary of the Danube river, in Vienna. Photo: JOE KLAMAR / AFP

Wednesday

In the west and on the north side of the Alps, Wednesday starts with clouds and showers, and during the day the shower-prone weather spreads across Austria. Thunderstorms may also appear in some areas. The main focus of the rain is in the mountains. In the lowlands and the south there will be longer sunny periods.

Geosphere Austria expects early temperatures of 11 to 18C and maximum temperatures from west to east of 21 to 27C.

Thursday

Initially, there will be widespread dense clouds and rain showers on Thursday. During the day, however, the weather will noticeably improve, with the likelhood of showers decreasing and sunny periods getting longer.

However, the unstable weather system will likely stick around longer in the south where there will be more thunderstorms.

It will get a bit cooler again with early temperatures of 11 to 18C and daily maximum temperatures of 19 to 24C.

Friday

The influence of a high pressure system is forecast to bring sunny weather back to Austria once again on Friday. Residual clouds in the mountains and patches of fog in the valleys will soon clear in the early morning.

Early temperatures drop again to 5 to 13C, while, the maximum temperatures should be 21 to 25C, according to current forecasts.