Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Several children injured after school bus crash

A school bus came off a bridge in Krems, Lower Austria, on Monday morning, injuring several children.

The accident happened just before 8am on the B37 near Rastenfeld (Krems district), according to police.

The bus had initially collided with a car, then went through a construction site before falling about four meters off a bridge.

The rescue team was deployed with four emergency medical teams and two rescue helicopters to treat those who were injured.

According to the Lower Austria emergency team, six people were injured, including three with serious injuries. The bus driver is among them. After treatment at the scene they were taken to nearby hospitals.

The B37 was closed with investigations underway into how the crash happened.

Rastenfeld in the Krems district is pictured below in the map.

Climate protests as all children return to school

Although schoolchildren in Vienna, Burgenland, and Lower Austria went back to school on September 4th, children in the rest of the country are returning to the classroom on Monday.

Climate activists staged protests by blocking roads, arguing that climate change is an issue of children's rights.

As the start of the school year in Tyrol, Styria and Upper Austria got underway, activists from Last Generation blocked roads in Innsbruck, Graz and Linz.

In Innsbruck, protesters sat down on federal highway 171 in both directions, and in Linz, the highway exits on Prinz-Eugen-Straße were blocked.

A protest was also held outside the Sacré Coeur elementary school in Graz.

👦 VERLETZTE KINDERRECHTE 👦



🏫 Zu Schulbeginn brachten heute Menschen aus der Zivilbevölkerung in 3 Bundesländern ihre Zukunftssorgen zum Ausdruck:#LetzteGeneration@a22network pic.twitter.com/DK6s9ZJCZ5 — Letzte Generation Österreich (@letztegenAT) September 11, 2023

"If the cities of Innsbruck, Graz and Linz do not remind the federal government to adhere to its own climate goals, they will be jointly responsible for the devastating summer of disasters that has still not come to an end,” said spokeswoman Marina Canaval-Hagen.

Wine harvest delayed

Austria is well-known for its wine offering, especially the white wines Riesling, Grüner Veltliner and Chardonnay. But this year the wine harvest is beginning later due to the weather.

The harvest will start in the eight Lower Austrian wine regions in the coming weeks. Usually it gets underway in mid-August - but the drought this year delayed it until mid-September, experts said.

“The year started with an extremely dry winter," said Christian Eitler, consultant in organic viticulture at the Lower Austrian Chamber of Agriculture.

"Then in April and May there was a cooler phase during budding. This causes the harvest to be postponed somewhat."

According to experts, the weather has been perfect lately for the grapes. "The warm temperatures during the day and the cool nights in the past few weeks have created perfect conditions for maturation," said Eitler.

Monday's weather

The hot late summer sun we've been seeing lately continues on Monday.

Early morning fog in some valleys in the south of Austria was set to clear and it was then set to be be sunny and warm across the country.

Between the Tyrolean Oberland and the Salzkammergut, particularly on the north side of the Alps, more clouds are forecast over the mountains.

Highs up to 32C are expected, according to Geosphere Austria's forecast.