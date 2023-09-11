The best events to check out in Vienna this October

Advertisement

Vienna International Film Festival

Cinema lovers rejoice! The Viennale is for you.

The annual international film festival, which takes place from October 19th to October 31st this year, will include feature films from Austria, Argentina, France, Belgium and the USA - to name but a few.

Screenings take place at various venues across Vienna, such as Gartenbaukino on Parkring, Stadkino im Künstlerhaus and Urania on Uraniastrasse.

The full Viennale programme will be published on October 10th at 8:00 pm, to help you plan your festival.

Beer festivals

Did you think Oktoberfest was just for Germany? Well, think again!

Kaiser Wiesn is still running at the Vienna Prater until October 8th, if you haven't managed to get there yet. Of course, dirndls and lederhosen remain strictly optional.

The Wiesn, which is the biggest Oktoberfest-style event in Austria, will see groups of friends come together to enjoy huge beers, regional delicacies and live music. There are also lots of children's activities planned.

Visitors can enter for free during the day but tickets are needed for many of the evening performances.

Meanwhile, if you fancy trying out some beer a little later on - after the month has ended - there's the Craft Bier Fest in Vienna.

Taking place on November 10th and 11th at the Marx Halle, you can expert a huge variety of beer from a selection of different breweries as well as street food.

Day tickets can be bought in advance for €15 each, and a two-day ticket costs €25.

Food festivals

Veganmania - Austria's largest food festival and devoted to vegan food - kicks off its 25th year on October 6th, running through the 8th at the Rathausplatz.

Stands sell plant-based and sustainably grown food, along with cosmetics and clothes made in the same tradition.

The festival includes both Austrian and international cuisine, as well as musical performances.

From the 13th to 15th at the Burggarten, you can also celebrate Wien Herbsttage - or Vienna Autumn Days. The festival features culinary delights like rare fruits and vegetables. There's also plenty of chutneys, chocolate, and spirits as well.

Viennese coffee house crime night

You read that right. On October 10th, over 30 Vienna cafes will take part in Crime Night, now in its 19th year.

Admission is free to see authors of the horror and murder mystery genres discuss their books - with writers from both German-speaking countries and international authors on hand.

Admission is free.

Gamers and e-sports fans

Game City hits Vienna City Hall and the surrounding plaza October 13th to 15th, and features Austria's largest meeting of its console gaming community.

In addition to game tournaments that people can watch, there's separate areas for both kids and adults to try out the latest consoles and games.

Attendees often come dressed as their favourite video game characters - complete with elaborate makeup - although this is of course optional.