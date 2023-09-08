Where to expect traffic jams on Austria’s last summer holiday weekend

Advertisement

Although schoolchildren in Vienna, Burgenland, and Lower Austria went back to school on the 4th, kids in the rest of the country don’t return to the classroom again until Monday – and many families will be taking advantage of the sunny and warm weather to go on one last summer trip before autumn and studying sets in.

Helene Fischer’s concerts in Vienna are also expected to contribute to the traffic near the capital.

ARBÖ is expecting some of the worst jams to be near border crossings – especially as schoolchildren in southern Germany will also be enjoying their last holiday weekend, compounding the cross-border travel chaos.

Other bad jams are expected on the A1 near Salzburg and Linz, the A10 near Villach, the A11 near the Karawankentunnel, the A9 near Graz and the A12 between Innsbruck and Kufstein.

European Bike Week, which draws Harley fans to the Faaker See, will see thousands of bikers from around Europe parade through on their Harleys, leading to some additional road closures. The Villach/Ossiacher Lake junction on the A10 will be closed as a result from 12:30 to 3:00 pm on Saturday, as will the Wernberg exit onto the A2.

Finally, the fall fair this weekend in Dornbirn in Vorarlberg is expected to attract thousands of visitors from within Austria, but also neighbouring Germany, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein – many of whom will arrive in their own cars.

Delays are expected on roads in an around the exhibition centre in Dornbirn, as well as the A14 around the city.

ARBÖ says that, if possible, it’s best to use public transport to access the fair, using buses 160, 161, or 315 from Dornbirn main station, or line 134 from Bregenz.

