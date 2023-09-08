Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Last holiday weekend to see heavy traffic on roads

Big delays and traffic jams are expected for the final summer holiday weekend for many Austrian families. The Motorists Association of Austria (ARBÖ) is expecting this coming weekend to be the most travel intensive of the summer.

ARBÖ is expecting some of the worst jams to be near border crossings – especially as schoolchildren in southern Germany will also be enjoying their last holiday weekend.

Other bad jams are expected on the A1 near Salzburg and Linz, the A10 near Villach, the A11 near the Karawankentunnel, the A9 near Graz and the A12 between Innsbruck and Kufstein.

Penalties for blocking Vienna trams to increase

People parking their cars in front of and impeding Wiener Linien trams will soon be paying higher fines.

As of September 15th, the penalty for parking in a tram’s way will be €365 – a huge increase from the current €128.

City administration put through the tougher penalties to ensure the ‘free and unobstructed’ flow of public transport.

About 1,500 trams in the capital are blocked by cars a year, with Lines 1, 2 and 5 being the most affected.

Top doctors seek return of FFP2 masks in hospitals

A group of 15 top doctors in Austria have written an open letter asking for the protective medical masks to be made a rule again in hospitals and certain clinics.

An open letter from 15 top Austrian doctors argues mandatory FFP2 masks should be reinstated in hospitals and some doctor surgeries. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

The letter, sent to Austria’s main medical association says the step is necessary due to rising Covid-19 infections, new variants, and the risk of repeated infections.

“A doctor should have respect for their patients,” said signatory Dr. Golda Schaaf. “A person can decide for themselves if they go to a discotheque or not. They don’t have such a choice if they have to go to a hospital.”

Friday weather

The country is once again under a heatwave – and it’s expected to last a while.

Temperatures will be at 30C for the whole country this weekend, before climbing to 32 C by Monday.

The sunny weather is expected to last until at least Wednesday of next week, which may bring some showers.

