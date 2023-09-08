Austrian government summons EU envoy over Russian gas 'blood money' comments

Advertisement

The EU Commission executive has also distanced itself from the comments, calling them "regrettable and inappropriate".

Austrian and Russian gas ties date back decades, and Austrian gas industry experts insist Russian gas will continue to be crucial for the country despite the war in Ukraine. The Alpine republic continues to buy over half its gas from Russia, in contrast to Germany - which once got half its supply from Russia and has now diversified its supply completely away from the country to suppliers like Norway.

EC representative Martin Selmayr reportedly said at an event in Vienna on Wednesday that he was "surprised" that there were no protests in Austria to demand the country further reduce its Russian gas imports.

"Oh my God, 55 percent of Austrian gas continues to come from Russia," Selmayr said, according to the Austrian news agency APA. "Blood money is sent to Russia every day with the gas bill," the German diplomat added.

The EC representative office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Austria's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it has summoned Selmayr.

The European Commission also asked Selmayr to "immediately report the incident to Brussels", according to commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant.

"The Commission distances itself from the regrettable and inappropriate statements made by the head of the representative office in Austria," she said in a statement. The commission has been pushing its members to reduce their gas consumption and wean themselves off Russian gas.

READ ALSO: OMV chief: Austria must continue to cut Russian gas reliance

Advertisement

Before the invasion of Ukraine, Austria imported 80 percent of its gas from Russia.

According to government figures, this stood at 60 percent in June for the Alpine EU member of nine million people.

The OMV gas provider, of which the Austrian state owns 31.5 percent, is under contract to buy gas from Gazprom until 2040.

The government has said it wants to divest itself of Russian gas.

Austrian politicians have long sought close ties with Russia -- with former foreign minister Karin Kniessl famously inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to her wedding -- until Moscow invaded its neighbour.

Austrian companies continue to do business in Russia.

READ ALSO: Austrian ex-minister to lead Russian think tank