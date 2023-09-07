Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

ÖVP ministers hit premiere of controversial Sebastian Kurz film

Several high-ranking figures from the ruling Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) – the same party as embattled ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz – were spotted at the screening of Kurz's film on Wednesday evening in Vienna.

Guests included Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler, Labour Minister Martin Kocher and several others.

The film is widely seen to be a PR vehicle to rehabilitate Kurz, who is currently on trial for making false statements to a parliamentary committee tasked with investigating whether Kurz embezzled public funds to pay for boosting his image.

READ ALSO: Austrian ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to go on trial for false testimony

Advertisement

Austria records around 200 private jet flights in summer 2023

A Greenpeace tracker recorded private air traffic into the hundreds during Austria’s hot summer.

The NGO is calling for a ban on private jet travel, which emits about 50 times more carbon than a train journey.

Austrian private jets made 200 trips just this summer. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Austrian private jets flew around two million kilometres in August alone, enough to fly around the globe 52 times.

The most popular destinations included Nice and Milan, whereas the most popular inbound destinations were Vienna and Salzburg.

READ ALSO: Austria ‘dangerously unprepared’ for increase in temperatures due to climate change

Advertisement

Austrian police break up suspected Islamic State terror cell

Austrian officials have made ten arrests in and around Linz related to a terror cell operating there linked to the Islamic State group.

The suspects are young – all between the ages of 15 and 23 – and consist of nine men and one woman.

The DSN intelligence service says it is investigating the group further, but that they have been involved in terrorist recruitment for quite some time.

Thursday weather

The weather remains sunny around the country on Thursday, with highs expected around 29C.

With the exception of Innsbruck , which could see some showers on Sunday, the sunny, warm weather is expected to last well into next week.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].