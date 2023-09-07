Berlin-Paris night train to return after nine years, says Austrian rail operator

Advertisement

ÖBB has been a pioneer in bringing back night trains as Europeans look for low-carbon travel alternatives.

"The service will start on December 11th from Berlin with three trips per week before becoming a daily service in October 2024," said ÖBB spokesman Bernhard Rieder.

The trains will make stops in Strasbourg, Mannheim, Erfurt and Halle.

ÖBB will make Mannheim a hub for night trains, where its Brussels-Vienna and Paris-Vienna services also currently make stops.

READ ALSO: What to know about the new cross-border services between Austria and Germany

Passengers heading from Brussels and Paris to Berlin and Vienna will board different carriages on the same train, with the carriages rearranged in Mannheim to travel to their destination.

The same will happen in the other direction.

The Austrian, French and German rail companies first announced plans to resurrect the service in December 2020.

Deutsche Bahn confirmed the resumption of service in December while France's SNCF did not comment.

Advertisement

France and Germany also plan to introduce a fast train service between their two capitals from the end of 2024.

READ ALSO:

Tickets for the Paris to Vienna night train, or the 'ÖBB nightjet', can be purchased online at the SNCF website for a starting price of €29.