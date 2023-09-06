Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Austrian house prices slated for a slump

Analysts are expecting about a 10 percent fall in Austrian house prices over the next two years.

Matthias Reith of Raiffeisen told Der Standard that the overall fall comes down to rising interest rates that are likely to remain high for at least another two years.

That’s driving away potential buyers who cannot afford the cost of borrowing.

The overall picture, however, hides some fragmentation in the market, according to analysts. Increased construction and energy costs are still expected to raise the value of newly-built apartments, which the just announced rent cap to start in 2024 will likely contribute to price declines for older properties.

ÖBB and Deutsche Bahn to up cross-border train offerings

Cross-border train travel between Germany and Austria is up around 40 percent compared to just five years ago, motivating the state railways of both countries to work together in upping travel offerings between the two German-speaking countries.

A new timetable will come with some of these options starting in December.

The current Munich to Salzburg route will start running hourly between 6:00 am and 9:00 pm, while trains between Innsbruck and Munich will run every two hours from 6:40 am to 9:40 pm.

Austria's ÖBB is particularly keen on Nightjet expansion, and wants to double the number of night passengers it has to three million annually by 2030. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

An additional ICE connection will run between Berlin and Vienna via Nuremberg, while the Hamburg to Vienna route will get another daily connection.

The current ICE connection between Frankfurt and Innsbruck via Stuttgart currently only runs on weekends. The two rail companies plan to make this trip daily from December.

Government seeks to add 50,000 childcare spots nationwide

The federal government is releasing more details about its just announced €4.5 billion package for childcare.

At a press conference, Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Family Minister Susanne Raab (both ÖVP) said much of the money will go to securing an additional 50,000 childcare spaces by 2030 in Austria.

The plan still has to be agreed in budgetary negotiations with the nine federal states, so it’s not a done deal.

The government is looking to increase the childcare rate of children over two years of age from 60 percent currently, to 90 percent by 2030.

Wednesday weather

The country is slated for sunny, pleasant, and hot weather for the rest of the week and the weekend, with temperatures once again ranging from 24C to up to 30C around the country.

The hot weather is likely to remain throughout the weekend, just before most of the country sends its kids back to school on Monday.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].