Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Chancellor announces €4.5 billion childcare package

In a summer’s end interview with state broadcaster ORF, Chancellor Karl Nehammer, of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) announced that €4.5 billion in new funds will be made available to increase childcare spaces and for permanent staff by 2030.

The funds will be particularly focused on increasing the childcare rate of children over two years of age. That rate currently sits at 60 percent in Austria. Nehammer says the government would like to raise that to 90 percent.

“Women shouldn’t be prevented from working because there aren’t enough spaces,” said Nehammer.

Nehammer also noted that a lack of childcare infrastructure could also contribute to difficulties in finding the skilled workers Austria needs from abroad, suggesting that some of the money should also go to opening times being increased.

Klimabonus payments to start Tuesday

The second government payment to help people in Austria with the rising cost of living is due to be paid out starting Tuesday.

How much someone receives depends on where they live in the country, with more going to people who live in remote areas with less public transport and thus having to pay more for petrol.

Covid-19 wave expected, but not likely dramatic – says health ministry

The federal health ministry says wastewater analysis proves the expected autumn wave of Covid-19 has started, but that it’s not expected to come with serious consequences.

The ministry says vaccine shipments containing doses updated to cover new variants are already arriving in the country, and that people who need a vaccine or a booster make an appointment with their doctor as soon as possible.

Austria has changed its Covid-19 vaccine recommendations to require only one dose, and recommends at-risk groups get the shot. Photo by Sem van der Wal / ANP / AFP).

The vaccine is recommended for risk groups such as people with underlying medical conditions, pregnant women, or people over the age of 60.

Austria’s vaccination committee has recently updated its guidelines such that a previously unvaccinated person is now considered fully vaccinated after one dose.

Austrian film and theater actor on trial for child porn

Austrian film and theatre actor Florian Teichmeister is now on trial in Vienna in proceedings expected to receive a great deal of interest from the public and Austrian press – prompting authorities to increase security in the courtroom.

Many Austrian outlets are running liveblogs of the proceedings, which began Tuesday.

Teichmeister is accused of collecting thousands of child porn images between 2008 and 2021, which he kept on a number of devices.

Teichmeister has retained the same lawyer Josef Fritzl used when he was on trial for sexually assaulting his daughter and keeping her prisoner in the basement for decades.

Helene Fischer kicks off Vienna concerts

The first of five concerts from Schlager music queen Helene Fischer starts up Tuesday evening at the Vienna Stadthalle.

Fischer has been making her way around the German-speaking world promoting her new album for months, and this week marks her only Austrian stop with performances in the capital.

She’ll perform Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Schlager singer Helene Fischer is one of the German-speaking world's biggest stars, with numerous awards to her name. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP

In a recent OE24 interview, Fischer outlined why she loves visiting Austria. “The down-to-earth attitude the way people meet each other, obviously the food. It’s all just fantastic,” she says. “You can only love Austria and Austrians.”

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to witness a show including Fischer’s biggest hits, acrobatics, and copious costume changes.

Tuesday weather

Sunny, pleasant weather continues around the country on Tuesday and throughout the week, with temperatures expected in the mid to high 20s over the next few days.

Most parts of Austria will see highs of about 25C on Tuesday.

