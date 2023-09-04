Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Climate activists block traffic as schools start to return

Children in some Austrian states are returning to school on Monday after the summer holidays.

But there has been disruption as activists from the Last Generation environmental group carried out protests.

In Vienna, four activists stuck themselves to the road at Schwarzenbergplatz and traffic was diverted by police. The protest lasted until just after 8am.

Climate protests also took place in other Austrian states. In Graz, Dietrichsteinplatz was blocked by members of the group. In Klagenfurt, demonstrators lined up on Villacherstrasse, and in Innsbruck people took part in a March. In Wels there was also a protest.

Spokeswoman for the group Marina Hagen-Canaval said activists are demanding that the Austrian government commits itself "to the future of schoolchildren and all of us" by taking climate change more seriously.

READ ALSO: When do children in Austria go back to school?

Covid vaccine recommendations change

Austria's National Vaccination Committee (NIG) is adapting its Covid-19 advice.

The NIG says that unvaccinated people will be protected with one jab against Covid-19, with the most up-to-date vaccines. Previously up to three doses were recommended for basic immunisation.

Meanwhile, the committee said that one top-up jab, particularly for older people and at-risk groups, was sufficient for protection this autumn and winter.

Experts said that the population had built up immunity against coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Advertisement

"The responsible EU authority ECDC assumes that in the past three years almost everyone has had contact with corona - whether through vaccination or a previous infection," said the Health Ministry in a press release.

"The National Vaccination Committee has now incorporated this into a new version of the National Vaccination Plan. In the coming autumn, only one vaccination is recommended - especially for people at risk and people over 60 years of age. Even previously unvaccinated people are considered adequately protected with a vaccination with an adapted variant vaccine."

A vaccine adapted to the XBB.1.5 Covid variants is expected to be released in Austria next week.

Klimabonus payout

People in Austria should receive their Klimabonus this September.

The Klimabonus, which was also known as the climate and anti-inflation bonus, was first released in 2022 and it involved a one-time payment of €500 for almost every resident in the country.

A similar payout was announced earlier this year - although the amount is significantly lower and it depends on your place of residence.

The amount will range from €55 to €220 per person. Adults receive between €110 and €220, with children getting €55 to €110.

"The climate bonus will be staggered regionally," said the Austrian government. The climate bonus consists of a flat-rate base amount and a graduated regional compensation, the amount of which depends on the place of residence."

READ MORE: When will people in Austria receive their cost of living autumn payments?

Advertisement

Monday weather

Temperatures are rising once again in Austria.

At the beginning of the week, a high-pressure weather pattern is moving in, bringing calm and very warm temperatures.

On Monday, some clouds will remain, especially in the mountains, but apart from a few drops of rain on the eastern edge of the Alps, it will remain dry and the sun will shine in large parts of the country throughout the day.

In the north and east, there will be some clouds, and there is likely a brisk wind in the east of the country. The maximum temperatures are between 21 and 28C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].