Vienna social housing tenants to get rent relief

Payouts begin Friday for hundreds of thousands of Vienna residents who live in city-owned housing.

State-owned housing and cooperative apartments make up around half of the entire capital’s housing market, and city politicians say September rent relief is designed to help offset rising costs.

“No one is left behind in Vienna,” said Deputy Mayor Kathrin Gaal. “The multi-stage municipal building bonus will directly relieve the burden on hundreds of thousands of Viennese.”

The three-stage measure – at a total cost of about €55 million – will first see municipal housing tenants get a credit on half their monthly rent in September.

At the end of 2023, tenants who saw their rent increase between 2022 and 2023 will get an additional credit, prorated to the amount their payments were increased by.

Thirdly, the city plans to cancel about 70 percent of the debt for tenants whose rent is in arrears. Instalment plans will then be offered to pay off the remaining 30 percent.

This is in addition to the nationwide rent brake the federal government announced Wednesday, which will begin in 2024 and last for three years – limiting rent increases to five percent per year.

