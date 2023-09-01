Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

School starting grants down to two-thirds of original value

Schulstartgeld – literally ‘school starting money’ – was introduced in Austria in 2011 to help parents offset the cost of school supplies.

A new analysis by the Momentum Institute finds that the €105.80 payment to parents for every school-aged child they have has lost a third of its purchasing power.

The institute reckons that school supplies became ten percent more expensive just in the last year, and that in order for the Schulstartgeld to have the same purchasing power that it did when it was first introduced in 2011, payments would have to be raised by another €50 per child, at a cost of €45 million.

School starts in Vienna, Lower Austria, and Burgenland on Monday, with the rest of the country following a week later on September 10th.

Austrian national rail to test four-day work week

State rail provider ÖBB will start testing a ‘flexible Friday’ model in October.

From then, some departments will eliminate core working hours on Fridays, with more departments joining the test phase in January.

Employees will have to work the same number of hours as they do currently, so someone wanting to take Friday off would need to work longer hours the other days of the week.

Many ÖBB personnel who work shift work – such as train drivers – already work longer shifts, but on fewer days of the week.

Vienna Westbahnhof voted country’s best train station

Passengers taking the Austrian Transport Club’s (VCÖ) test for best train station have voted the capital’s west station as their favourite.

Nearly 12,000 passengers onboard travelling trains took the test, with Baden and Sillian stations scoring highly.

Vienna Central Station and Feldkirch in Vorarlberg were voted the most beautiful.

Stations though, were also rated for accessibility – including by bike and public transport – as well as for cleanliness and facilities.

Friday weather

Cool, cloudy, and even wet weather is set to subside over the course of Friday and over the weekend, into next week when school starts in much of the country.

Friday could see highs of 27C and sunny weather, rising to 30C over the weekend and into Monday, particularly in the eastern part of the country.

The west could see some cooler weather, with temperatures not quite hitting 30C, and some scattered showers.

