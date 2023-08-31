Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Vienna paramedics campaign for more triage powers

Paramedics in Austria aren’t allowed to decide for themselves whether someone may need to go to the emergency room or not.

According to emergency services, particularly in Vienna, that leads to a lot of ambulance transports for people with non-life threatening injuries – when ambulances would be better used to respond to more serious emergencies.

That’s why paramedics are petitioning for legal reform that would allow them to judge whether a patient needs to be sent to the emergency room.

Vienna emergency services responded to 260,000 calls in 2022.

Some Vienna buses and trains to have longer wait times

As school starts up in the capital on September 4th, the city’s public transport body Wiener Linien says some bus and tram routes will have longer waits.

That’s down to falling passenger numbers, the operator said.

A Wiener Linien tram rides through Vienna. 17 tram and bus lines will soon have longer wait times. (Copyright: @Manfred Helmer / Winier Linien)

17 lines are affected including 10 tram lines and seven bus lines.

The affected tram lines include: 10, 33, 37, 41-44, 46, and 62.

The affected bus lines include: 1A, 13A, 14A, 35A, 40A, 57A, and 74A.

Updated Covid-19 vaccines available in Austria from September

Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax vaccine manufacturers are set to deliver a serum that’s been adapted to new Covid-19 variants, such as Omicron XBB 1.5.

The European Medicines Agency approved the adapted vaccines Thursday, with full European Commission approval expected shortly.

The vaccines are expected to arrived in Austria over the course of September, and are recommended for at risk groups. These include children with underlying conditions, people older than 60, pregnant women, people with underlying conditions, and people who work in healthcare professions.

Thursday weather

The weather around the country will be mainly cloudy with some sunny breaks around the country.

Some isolated showers are possible in the west of the country around Salzburg, with a small chance of thunderstorms.

High temperatures will be between 20C and 24C around the country.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].