Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Chancellor announces upcoming nationwide rent brake

Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) says his government plans to introduce a nationwide rent brake to start in 2024.

Nehammer made the announcement in a summer interview with OE24.tv.

With rents forecast to rise some 15 percent in the next year, Nehammer says the ÖVP-Green coalition is nearly finished working out an agreement that would see a three-year rent brake limiting increases to five percent annually.

“We will intervene quickly,” Nehammer said. “The rents are rising too high.”

The opposition Social Democrats (SPÖ), however, want the brake to go further by completely freezing rents until 2025, rather than the five percent annual increase the government plans to allow.

Rents in Austria rose about 7.8 percent between July 2022 and July 2023. Without a brake though, prices were expected to increase further, even with lower expected inflation next year.

The rent brake is a part of a package of measures the government plans to introduce on Wednesday, which may also include measures to force oil and gas companies to pass more of recently falling prices to consumers as savings.

READ ALSO: Renting in Austria: When can my landlord increase the rent and by how much?

Advertisement

Austrians driving less due to climate concerns

A new survey of drivers in Austria has found that many are changing their driving habits because of concerns over the impact on the climate.

Respondents to an AutoScout24.at survey found 80 percent are choosing to driver slower and two-thirds are even using less air conditioning to save fuel and reduce their climate impacts.

A road in the Austrian countryside. Many Austrians are driving less out of climate concerns. Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash

Over half of Austrian respondents say they leave their car at home more often – particularly for shorter trips – to make journeys on foot, by bike, or using public transport.

READ ALSO: READERS REVEAL: What are Austrian drivers’ worst habits?

Compulsory insurance for natural disasters?

Austria’s Insurance Association (VVO) says the government needs to make storm damage insurance a requirement following floods in southern and western Austria following recent thunderstorms.

VVO says despite the damage, very few people in Austria currently carry enough insurance for these kinds of events.

Persistent and heavy rain hit central and southern Europe due to a cold front breaking the high pressure of the previous days.



This is the impressive water flow recorrded today in Bad Gastein, Salzburg, Austria



[📹 Ronny Katsch]pic.twitter.com/BayfJ7JBgJ — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 28, 2023

The association notes that such insurance is legally required in Switzerland, France, and Belgium – as well as being normal in neighbouring Germany. By comparison, the high majority of insured German homes keeps premiums at a low price of around €60 annually.

READ ALSO: What kind of insurance do I need to have in Austria?

Advertisement

Wednesday weather

Austria is set for a cool day of temperature highs only in the high teens. Rain is possible for some places, particularly in the west and south, while Vienna is slated for sunny weather.

The remaining wet weather is forecast to clear by Thursday, with temperatures rising to about 20C and then higher by the weekend.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].