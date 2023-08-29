Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

High water puts Salzburg, Tyrol, and Upper Austria on alert

Recent rainfall has seen river levels rise throughout western Austria, prompting several precautionary civil defence measures.

Fire brigades monitoring the Danube in Linz have set up mobile flood protection, and are urging people who’ve parked their vehicles next to the river to move them as a precaution – or have them towed.

Hydrologists monitoring the Inn River in Upper Austria’s Schärding warn its already high levels will rise about another 20 centimetres over the course of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the B159 at Pass Lueg in the Salzburg region remains closed as rainfall increases there and floods in Pinzgau have closed local railway services in the area. Although a slowdown in precipitation has allowed crews to reopen routes through the Rauris, Gastein, and Grossarl valleys.

Vienna mayor warns of attacks on homeless

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig of the Social Democrats (SPÖ) is warning that the capital’s homeless may be the target of politically motivated attacks.

The warning comes after three knife attacks on homeless people in Vienna in the last two months, with two of the victims having been killed and the third seriously injured.

Ludwig says the city is opening more shelters and sleeping spaces as a result of the attacks.

Ludwig told the Austrian Press Association in an interview that some recent comments by Austrian politicians had the potential to incite violence against the homeless – but did not name any one politician in particular.

6,400 Austrian retailers closed so far in 2023

More and more shops in Austria are closing, with the first six months of the year seeing 6,400 shops shutting their doors.

That’s a 141 percent increase over the same period in 2021, and includes high profile businesses like the Kika/Leiner furniture shop or the shoemaker Salamander.

The Austrian Economic Chamber attributes the fall to rising prices, declining sales, and a sour consumer mood as people try to save money on bigger purchases.

Tuesday weather

Although meteorologists and emergency crews believe the worst is over for much of Austria when it comes to flooding, the rain is not scheduled to let up until Thursday, with much of the country seeing highs of only about 14C on Tuesday.

That is forecast to warm up slightly on Wednesday before sunny weather and temperatures of 24C return to the country later in the week.

