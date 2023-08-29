High water puts Salzburg, Tyrol, and Upper Austria on alert

Advertisement

Fire brigades monitoring the Danube in Linz have set up mobile flood protection, and are urging people who’ve parked their vehicles next to the river to move them as a precaution – or have them towed.

Hydrologists monitoring the Inn River in Upper Austria’s Schärding warn its already high levels will rise about another 20 centimetres over the course of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the B159 at Pass Lueg in the Salzburg region remains closed as rainfall increases there and floods in Pinzgau have closed local railway services in the area. Although a slowdown in precipitation has allowed crews to reopen routes through the Rauris, Gastein, and Grossarl valleys.

Advertisement

After hundreds of callouts in Tyrol on Sunday and Monday, most civil defence warnings and road closures have been lifted in the state as of Tuesday morning – although the full extent of the damage, particularly in hard-hit areas near Kufstein, is still unclear.

Crews also believe the worst is also over in Vorarlberg, but are monitoring the situation – after the Bodensee rose 40 centimetres just during the last few days of storms.

So far however, there have been no deaths or serious injuries reported.

READ ALSO: Torrential rain and flooding hits Austria