Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Austria's Social Democrats to present proposals for rent freeze

The centre-left Social Democrats (SPÖ) have been calling for rents to be frozen for some time.

And this week the National Council will convene for a special session.

At the meeting scheduled for Wednesday, politicians will discuss inflation and how it's affecting people in Austria, after the SPÖ tabled an urgent motion.

The Social Democrats are calling for all rents to be frozen until the end of 2025 and want to see an "anti-inflation commission" set up.

"When the market fails, one has to intervene," said Philip Kucher, chairman of the SPÖ parliamentary group, Der Standard reported.

"Either free-market competition works, or the government puts a stop to market failure. The problem in Austria is that there is neither one nor the other," added Kucher.

The party said rents have risen by up to 25 percent in the last two years, with many people unable to afford the costs.

Tyrol's Brenner railway line closed due to mudslide

Heavy rain and a mudslide led to the closure of a railway line and road on Monday.

Due to torrential rain over the weekend and on Monday, the Ötztal road (B186) has had to be shut off between Längenfeld and Sölden in Tyrol.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a mudslide between Steinach and Brenner has closed the Brenner railway line until at least Monday evening.

A rail replacement service was set up for S-Bahn and regional lines, and rail replacement services were “requested” for long-distance transport, rail operator ÖBB said.

The operator said there was limited space available and urged people to use alternative travel options if possible.

A flood warning issued by forecasters remains in place for Tyrol. 'Red' weather warnings for rain are also in place for Voralberg and Carinthia.

Authorities warned that flooding and mudslides could cause issues in the Ötztal, Stubaital, Wipptal and Zillertal areas. The situation should calm down on Tuesday.

Plane from Vienna collides with bird - and has to turn back

A plane travelling from Vienna to New York was forced to turn back and make an unplanned landing after colliding with a bird over Lower Austria.

The bird hit one of the two engines of the Boeing 767-300 around 45 minutes after the flight took off at 5pm on Sunday.

The plane, which was carrying around 200 passengers, began circling north of Lake Neusiedl after the incident and then headed back to Vienna, an Austrian Airlines spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

"The plane has landed safely in Vienna and is now being checked, the passengers are being rebooked (on other flights)," said the spokeswoman.

Most bird collisions with flights are not fatal, but dangerous situations can happen. The best known is probably the “Miracle of the Hudson”, when an Airbus flew into a flock of gray geese over New York and both engines failed. The pilot had to make an emergency landing on the Hudson River.

The Austrian Airlines flight, on the other hand, only circled for around 30 minutes at an altitude of 5000 feet (around 1,500 meters above ground) north of Lake Neusiedl before touching down again in Vienna.

Monday weather

Heavy continuous rain is expected in the west and south at the beginning of week, while there could be thunderstorms in other parts of the country later in the day.

The maximum temperatures are between 16 and 24C, in the far west it's around 12 to 15C. From south-east Styria to the Weinviertel it will be muggy again with 25 to 29C expected.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].