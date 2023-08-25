Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Salzburg hit with thunderstorm damage as heatwave continues

Emergency crews in the Salzburg region responded to over 170 callouts on Thursday evening, as thunderstorms pounded the area.

Both the Flachgau and the city of Salzburg itself were particularly effected.

The accompanying storm winds saw trees downed onto streets and even a barn roof in Köstendorf torn off.

In the meantime, mudslides temporarily closed the B100 and other roads in eastern Tyrol. St. Justina Straße – or the L388 – remains closed due to a washed out bridge.

The current heatwave has alternated between high temperatures of up to 36C coupled with thunderstorms in the evenings.

Asylum applications in Austria see sharp July decline

July 2023 saw 5,501 asylum applications made in Austria – a 52 percent decrease when compared to the same time last year.

So far in 2023, authorities have seen 28,491 asylum applications filed in Austria. That marks a 35 percent decrease when compared with the same period in 2022.

Overall, the number of applications still represents a high number – with only 1,187 applications filed in 2019.

Austria is, however, bucking the EU trend, which saw an overall 30 percent increase in asylum applications filed in the first part of 2023 – compared to the 35 percent decrease observed in Austria.

Saturday to see Vienna road closures due to classic car show

As the classic 'oldtimers' (the German word for vintage cars) make their way through the capital for the ‘Vienna Classic Days’ car show on Saturday, expect a few road closures in the city centre.

Participating vehicles will parade their way through both the Wiener Ring and Franz-Josefs-Kai for a few hours on Saturday afternoon, closing both streets temporarily.

The parade will run over the route twice between 15:30 and 17:30, with road closures starting at 15:00.

Authorities recommend finding alternate routes, or changing to use Wiener Linien.

Friday weather

Most of the country will be seeing hot weather Friday, with temperatures hitting highs of anywhere between 33 and 36C, with the heat and sun increasing to the east.

The weather in Vienna is forecast to drop from 36C to 32C over the weekend, with sunny conditions remaining.

The rest of the country is likely to see thunderstorms, with rapid cooling in the west in particular. Salzburg and Tyrol are likely to see thunderstorms throughout the weekend, with temperatures dropping to a high of 23C by Sunday.

