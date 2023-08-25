Salzburg hit with thunderstorm damage as heatwave continues

Advertisement

Both the Flachgau and the city of Salzburg itself were particularly effected.

The accompanying storm winds saw trees downed onto streets and even a barn roof in Köstendorf torn off.

In the meantime, mudslides temporarily closed the B100 and other roads in eastern Tyrol. St. Justina Straße – or the L388 – remains closed due to a washed out bridge.

The current heatwave has alternated between high temperatures of up to 36 degrees coupled with thunderstorms in the evenings.

Most of Austria is slated to be hot on Friday with storms coming in over most of the country on Friday afternoon, leaving authorities in already hit areas such as Salzburg, Vorarlberg, and Carinthia on alert.

The weather in Vienna is forecast to drop from 36C to 32C over the weekend, with sunny conditions remaining.

The rest of the country is likely to see thunderstorms, with rapid cooling in the west in particular. Salzburg and Tyrol are likely to see thunderstorms throughout the weekend, with temperatures dropping to a high of 23C by Sunday.

