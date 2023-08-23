Have your say: What's it like dining out at restaurants in Austria?

Advertisement

A restaurant owner in Carinthia has hit the headlines again for discriminatory behaviour after refusing to serve foreigners, as reported by The Local.

Restaurateur Stefan Lercher placed a sign outside Pizzeria Peppino in Millstatt, Carinthia, last week stating: "Today, only open for Austrians."

This is the second time that Lercher has caused controversy after posting on Instagram in January that "vegans, hippies, ecos and Arabs" were no longer welcome in his restaurant.

Austria – especially in places like Vienna and Tyrol – is famous for its grumpy waiters, but it's often put down to an unusual charm and sense of humour. Banning foreigners, however, is a different story.

So what is your experience of dining out at restaurants in Austria? Have you ever been denied service? Tell us more in the short survey below.

