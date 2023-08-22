Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Airbnbs in Vienna to see further restrictions

The capital has tightened its regulations on Airbnb and other short-term rental units for tourists.

Starting in July 2024, individual units will be allowed to be rented out to tourists for a maximum of 90 days a year. Some exceptions will stay on the books though, although owners will have to apply for these.

The law aims to strike a balance between tourist markets and the long-term housing market in the capital, with the 90-day limit seeking to preserve the right of owners to rent out their property while they’re away – for example on their own vacation.

Vienna recorded about 7.5 million overnight stays in the first half of 2023, almost the same number the capital was seeing before the pandemic.

Record year for drownings in Austria

Austria has already marked a grim milestone this year.

A total of 41 people have died in the country due to drowning so far in 2023. That’s already a record total with a third of the year still to go.

Austrian pools and waterways have already seen a record number of drowning deaths this year. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

The total includes drowning deaths seen both in pools and natural waters, such as lakes and rivers.

The previous weekend already saw a swimmer drown in Tyrol, as well as a kayaker in Styria. A paddler in Salzburg remains missing.

Vienna prosecutors prepare case against ex-Chancellor

The Economic and Corruption Prosecutor’s Office intends to call 18 witnesses to testify against former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Kurz is charged with giving false testimony to a parliamentary committee looking into the so-called ‘Ibiza Affair’, which – among other things – saw Kurz allegedly embezzle state funds to pay for favourable media coverage.

The witnesses are said to include former Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache and two former finance ministers.

The trial is set to start on October 18th.

Tuesday weather

The entire country remains under a heat warning until Friday, with sunny weather expected throughout the country Tuesday.

Salzburg, Linz, Graz, Klagenfurt, and Innsbruck will all see Tuesday highs of either 33 or 34C.

Vienna is forecast to go even higher, with a high of 36C.

