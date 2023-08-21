Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

More overnight homeless shelters in Vienna

Following three knife attacks on homeless people in Vienna – two of which have been fatal – the Red Cross is now making more overnight places available across the city and has opened Haus Baumgarten emergency quarters at Baumgartner Höhe, reports ORF.

Additionally, the charity is calling on residents in the city to remain vigilant as a police investigation into the attacks continues.

FOR MEMBERS: Reader question: Is Vienna a safe city to visit?

Red Cross President Gerald Schöpfer said: "Even small gestures can have a big impact. Also show solidarity and moral courage if you become aware of grievances. It is better to look too much than too little. With your reaction, you can save lives.”

Workers from Caritas charity are also distributing alarms and whistles to homeless people.

On August 9, a homeless man was stabbed in Vienna-Josefstadt and later died from his injuries. On July 12, passers-by found a man with knife injuries on a park bench at Handelskai in Vienna-Brigittenau. Then on July 22, a woman was seriously injured with a knife in Vienna-Leopoldstadt.

Advertisement

Vienna mini-forest cleared for car park

A new multi-storey car park at Handelskai in Vienna's second district is causing resentment amongst residents and politicians after a "mini-forest" was felled to make way for the structure, reports Die Presse.

The car park is being built by Pensionsversicherungsanstalt (PVA) but the plans are opposed by Leopoldstadt district council head Alexander Nikolai (SPÖ), as well as the Viennese Greens and the Neos.

The construction is due to start in October and expected to be completed in 2026.

A spokeswoman for the PVA told Vienna Today: "Replacement plantings of one to several trees are planned for each individual tree."

READ ALSO: Austria sees largest decline in emissions in over two decades

Salzburg named as a "welcoming city" by Forbes

The birthplace of Mozart has been named in a Forbes list of 10 European cities where visitors can beat the crowds and are made to feel welcome.

Forbes ranked Salzburg for its wealth of history, including the Hohensalzburg Fortress that overlooks the city and is one of Europe's largest medieval castles.

Other attractive features in Salzburg (according to Forbes) are the Salzach River and the Baroque architecture in the Old Town.

Heat warning for Austria

The heatwave is set to continue across the country this week with the mercury expected to hit 35C over the coming days.

A heat warning is now in effect for Austria and a cold front is not expected until Friday, according to Kurier.

The weather will remain hot, dry and sunny for all regions on Monday with highs ranging from 29 to 35C, although there is a chance of thunderstorms in the Alps in the late afternoon.

These weather conditions and temperatures will continue into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, storms are forecast for the Alps region in the afternoon and the maximum daily temperature will range from 24 to 35C.