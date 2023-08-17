How much have food prices gone up in Austria?

Advertisement

People in Austria could be forgiven for thinking that recent inflation figures – of around 7 percent over the last few months and 8.5 percent for 2022 – sound too low.

That’s because the prices of items they buy the most – groceries – have gone up by far more.

Common grocery item prices in Austria have risen by 20 percent or more – with some having spiked by 30-40 percent since February 2021, according to a comparison calculation by Austrian news site Heute, comparing what people here were forking out for food one year before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started to now.

Many of the worst affected items are staples, and thus hard to avoid buying.

According to Heute’s calculation, the price of eggs is up 21 percent over February 2021 numbers. Salt and butter have risen by 22 percent, while chicken is up 24 percent and milk 26 percent.

At the higher end of the spectrum, coffee has risen in price by 30 percent and potatoes by 34 percent.

Sugar and onions have spiked by 46 and 47 percent respectively.

Some items might be easier to reduce or cut, but have price rises that are still noticeable. Beer has gone up 27 percent in price, while chocolate has risen 32 percent.

The increased costs are putting Austrian households under pressure, with six out of 10 in one recent survey saying their financial health has been noticeably impacted by inflation.

Statistics Austria Director Tobias Thomas recently told Der Standard that Austria’s falling inflation rate is currently down to the declining price for fuel. Food prices are still going up, albeit at a slower rate than they were a year ago.

