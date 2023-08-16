Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

27 people in Austria sick from salmonella in kebab meat

Infected kebab chicken is being blamed for 27 salmonella infections in Austria, including one death.

The Austrian Agency for Food Safety traced the infection to chicken kebab shipped in from Poland to shops in Austria.

Some of the sick are in hospital, and a 60 year-old man’s infection became so serious that he died.

With symptoms like diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps – most people recover from salmonella after a few days without needing antibiotics or other treatment – so the actual number of infections could be much higher.

Chicken Kebap, the type of meat responsible for at least 27 recent salmonella infections in Austria. Photo: https://pixabay.com/photos/turkish-kebab-meat-chicken-6057038/

Fuel getting more expensive in Austria next year

With carbon pricing going up in Austria starting on January 1st, drivers are likely to have to pay around €250 more per year to fill up their tanks.

That’s according to the Austrian Association of Drivers (ÄRBO). With carbon pricing going up to €45 a tonne, the average fill-up will cost about €7 more than it does now.

A person who fills up weekly can expect to pay €252 extra over the course of a year. Someone who fills up every two weeks will be on the hook for €182 per year.

Austrian health insurance funds in shortfall

Austrian health insurance funds will need one of their largest top-ups ever from the government.

Public insurers ÖGK for employees, SVS for freelancers, and BVAEB for civil servants will spend about €604 million more than they take in from the mandatory contributions people from payslips.

Last year the insurances had a €411 million shortfall and forecasters expect them to be short next year as well.

The shortfall is mainly accounted for by rising spending and costs – people in Austria need more healthcare than previously. 8.5 percent more has been spent on medical assistance, medicine costs have gone up by 7 percent and the price of institutional care went up over 10 percent, insurers said.

Weather in Austria

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for around the country today, following the return of summer heatwaves. The weather will still be hot though, with temperatures expected between 28C and 31C.

The most severe thunderstorms are likely to hit Upper Austria and Salzburg. The rain from the last few days has already caused some flooding and mudslides – and washed out one bridge in Tyrol.

Thunderstorms could continue over the next few days, with hot temperatures of 32C to 34C expected around the country.

