Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

August 15th marks 'Tax Freedom Day' in Austria

Two Austrian political parties are marking “Tax Freedom Day” in the country Tuesday.

Originally invented by an American businessman, economic think tanks in many countries use Tax Freedom Day to illustrate how much tax people are paying in everything from income tax to VAT to property tax. Tax Freedom Day marks the time every year when the average person has theoretically earned enough money to pay the taxes they can expect for that year.

The time after Tax Freedom Day is then used to illustrate how much leftover income the average person then has to support themselves.

Tax Freedom Day falls on August 15th in Austria.

Der Tax Freedom Day fällt heuer auf den morgigen 15. August – so lange müssen die Österreicher arbeiten, um alle Steuern und Abgaben zu bezahlen. Die Story dazu lest ihr hier 👉 https://t.co/6HkK5VByfj — SteirischeWirtschaft (@stWirtschaft) August 14, 2023

Both the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) and the liberal NEOS say Austria’s late date demonstrates that the tax burden for people living here is simply too high.

"People only work for the state until August 15th and only from then on do they keep their money in their own pockets," said NEOS economic spokesperson Gerald Loacker. “Austria is absolutely a high-tax country, in which work in particular is overburdened.”

Thunder and hail forecast for much of Austria

Much of western Austria falls under either a thunderstorm watch or warning on Tuesday, with meteorologists saying some regions might even see hail.

Salzburg and its region fall under a thunderstorm warning, meaning they will see both thunder and hail.

Warnings are in place for all other parts of the country except Burgenland and Vienna in the northeast of the country. This means these other regions could see thunder and hail – but it’s not necessarily guaranteed.

Did you take a 'window day'?

August 15th is a public holiday in Austria, marking the “Assumption of the Virgin,” or when Christians believe Mary entered heaven.

Many people in Austria looking to make the most out of the Tuesday holiday may well have taken a Fenstertag – or a “window day” on Monday. This refers to the practice of taking a day off to take advantage of a public holiday that falls mid-week, so you can make a long weekend out of it.

Weather in Austria

While much of the country is under a thunderstorm and hail watches or warnings, the hot weather is forecast to continue – even with the rain.

The entire country will see temperatures around 30C, with Innsbruck and Graz only slightly cooler at 28C and Vienna slightly warmer at 32C.

The capital, at least, is forecast to be sunny Tuesday.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].