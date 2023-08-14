Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Working time negotiations set to enter next round

Andreas Babler, leader of the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ), is calling for a reduction in working hours with full wage compensation – a demand that is supported by the Austrian Trade Union Confederation (ÖGB).

However, Chamber of Commerce (WKO) President Harald Mahrer claims that if the working week is reduced to 32 hours, it will result in the number of job vacancies increasing by 230,000. There are currently 220,000 vacancies in Austria, reports ORF.

The WKO analysis states 18,000 workers will be missing from the public administration sector, 16,000 in the health and care sector, 14,500 in education, and 11,000 in gastronomy and the hotel industry.

By 2040, the report forecasts it could lead to more than 800,000 vacancies across the country.

FOR MEMBERS: EXPLAINED: The history behind Austria's neutrality

Advertisement

ÖVP wants foreigners to live in Austria for five years before accessing benefits

The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) shared a draft version of its anticipated Future Plan 2030 with APA on Monday (August 14), which includes a chapter on social benefits for immigrants.

The document says Austria should "continue to be able to give everyone in the country the support they need" while also stating foreigners should live in Austria for five years before being eligible to claim benefits, according to Der Standard.

In the future, the principle should apply "that only those who have previously paid into the Austrian social security system have full entitlement to social benefits". The ÖVP also wants to reform the social benefits system so that only those "who really need it" can access state support.

READ ALSO: Unemployment benefits in Austria: Who is eligible and how much can you get?

Another homeless person killed in Vienna

Police in Vienna are concerned about a "serial offender" after a second homeless man died as a result of injuries during a recent knife attack.

The 55-year-old man – who died on Sunday after being attacked on August 9 – is the third homeless person to have been attacked in Austria's capital city in the past month, reports Kronen Zeitung.

The first victim was found on a park bench by a passerby on July 12 and later died from his injuries. A homeless woman was then found in Venice Au Park on July 22 but managed to survive the attack. All victims were attacked at night.

Police patrols have now been increased in the city and anyone with information can anonymously contact LKA Vienna on 01 31310 33800.

Summer weather forecast for Austria all week

After a cool and wet start to August in Austria, summer weather has returned with temperatures forecast to stay in the high 20s for most of the week across the country.

On Monday, a high of 31C is forecast for Vienna with at least 30C expected elsewhere in Austria. In the Alps in the west, the high temperatures could then lead to thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the Central Institution for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG).

Temperatures should remain around 30C on Tuesday in all provinces before storms are set to move in on Wednesday. However, it will stay hot everywhere on Thursday and Friday with highs between 28 to 31C.