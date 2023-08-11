Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

'Danger lurks everywhere' – 15,000 WWII bombs still in Austria

Only a few days ago, a leftover American bomb dropped on Austria in WWII detonated and tore a huge crater in a Tyrol mountain meadow – some 10m wide and three metres deep. Experts say there’s about one big explosion like this in either Germany or Austria every year.

Up to 15,000 WWII era bombs of up to 250 kg are estimated to be buried all over Austria. Germany’s estimated 100,000 remaining bombs dwarfs that figure. But it’s much less than the number likely lurking underground and underwater in the UK, where the British Ministry of Defence says it has defused just under 1,000 WWII bombs since 2010.

The EMD gets about 1,200 calls a year through its offices in Vienna, Linz, and Graz – some three to four every day. Most concern small munition finds like old grenades or cartridges. But the team also disarms about 20 to 30 bombs of at least 50 kg in size every year all around Austria.

Last year they disposed of around 31 tonnes of leftover WWII explosives.

SPÖ leadership feud spills out into public

Austria’s Social Democrats are on damage control following apparent acrimony between their two former leadership candidates spilling out into public.

Andreas Babler, a mayor of a town near Vienna, beat Burgenland governor Hans Peter Doskozil narrowly for the role of party leader in June – but only after a recount found a spreadsheet error had led to Doskozil being falsely declared as the winner.

Austrian SPÖ Burgenland governor Hans Peter Doskozil hasn't had contact with the man he lost party leadership to during a recount - prompting speculation of a intra-party rift between the men's camps. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Since then, relations between the two have been tense. Babler previously told the press that he would tour Doskozil’s state of Burgenland together with the governor.

Doskozil’s team though, says there’s no contact between the two men.

More than 600,000 households expected to pay TV licence fee from January

After a court decision last year made TV and radio fees mandatory for everyone, Austria’s ORF public broadcaster is projecting that an additional 625,000 households in Austria will end up paying the public broadcast licence fee.

The fee becomes mandatory starting in January 2024.

Payers will have to fork out anywhere between €183.60 to €245 depending on the federal state they live in.

The new money is expected to raise ORF revenues from about €676 million this year to about €710 million next year, not counting the additional €100 million the public broadcaster may end up receiving in top-ups from government.

Friday’s weather

Friday marks the day when the coolers air and rain that’s been hanging over Austria for the last 10 days or so lifts, to be replaced by warmer summer weather than could bring back heatwave conditions – eventually hitting 34 C in some parts of the country by Monday.

People doing stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) on the Old Danube, a subsidiary of the Danube river, in Vienna. Temperatures of 34C are expected by next week. Photo: JOE KLAMAR / AFP

Most of Austria will see highs of around 27 C Friday, with the whole country forecast to break 30 C on Saturday and Sunday, with sunny weather.

Salzburg and Innsbruck might end up being exceptions to the generally sunny weather. The temperatures there will still be warm – as high as 34 C on Monday and Tuesday – but western Austria could see some thunderstorms next week.

Forecasters say a new heatwave may end up lasting up to 10 days.

