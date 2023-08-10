Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Austrian authorities flag €89 million in social benefits fraud

Federal police have wrapped up a five-year task force tackling social benefits fraud in Austria.

Around €89 million in welfare money was stolen or improperly allocated over that time, across more than 2,200 cases flagged by police.

Among other examples, the task force found a man who lied about being blind, defrauding the state out of €900,000.

Other cases involved falsified permits, including fake disability permits that exempt their holders from certain fees on motor vehicle insurance, for example.

Another man received a widower’s pension for 23 years after he married someone else following his wife’s death, defrauding the state of around €300,000.

Task force officers say the most common offences involve people improperly claiming unemployment benefits or people claiming benefits even though they’re living abroad and only say they’re resident in Austria.

Police also say 72 percent of the suspects are foreign citizens while 28 percent are Austrians. Benefits fraud in Austria of over €300,000 can carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Austria

Almost two years into his tenure, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will finally make a visit to Austria.

He’s scheduled to make the visit on August 18th close to the German border in Salzburg, where Chancellor Karl Nehammer has invited him to a reception.

The two leaders will prioritise European issues, including the economy, migration, and the functioning of intra-European borders and the Schengen zone.

Around 30 percent of Austrian exports, or €130 billion, go to Germany every year.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will make his first official visit to Austria on August 18th. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

Nehammer already made his first visit to Berlin last year.

“Germany isn’t just our neighbouring country, but also our friend,” Nehammer said.

Audit finds all eight grocery chains in Austria have rotten food on shelves

Consumer advocates in Austria are calling for better quality control of grocery stores after an audit by the Upper Austria Chamber of Labour found that rotten food can regularly be found in Austrian supermarkets – across all eight chains operating in the country.

The chamber says employees should be given more time to inspect food and discard anything that is mouldy, which can be hazardous to health if people are exposed to it for a long period of time.

The chamber also says spoiling food is a particular annoyance for shoppers during a period of higher inflation and rocketing food prices.

Cash machine 'swallows' Austrian man’s cash

An Austrian man has most of his money back after a cash machine at his bank swallowed the €8,300 he was trying to deposit.

The machine in Vienna took the huge wad and never gave back a receipt, prompting the man to go to the service counter, where he found out the money hadn’t made its way to his account.

As card and digital payments become ever more common, the Austrian government still wants to guarantee cash use - constitutionally. (Photo: JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD / AFP)

After a long time at the counter and several stressful phone calls with his bank over the next few days, the man ended up with €8,270 back into his account. It’s not clear why €30 ended up going missing.

Thursday’s weather

After more than a week of rain and cool weather that brought flooding to some parts of the country, the weather is forecasted to begin changing Thursday.

Clouds are expected to clear around the country starting in the afternoon, with the cooler temperatures of August so far giving way to sun and highs around 22C.

Summer is expected to return this weekend, with highs around 27C on Friday and breaking 30C across most of the country starting Saturday.

