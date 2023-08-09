Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

More rain to batter Austria as Carinthia deals with floods

Flooding areas of Austria – particularly Carinthia in the south – will likely have to wait until the weekend to see any relief from the rain that’s been hitting Austria steadily since the beginning of the month.

The southern province has seen mudslides wash out roads and flood some residences. Emergency services have also had to close several roads in the area due to washouts, jamming traffic.

Crews particularly have their eyes on the Gurksee and Wörthersee lakes, which are at 30-year highs already, and could flood more with more rain in the forecast until the weekend. Boats have been ordered off the water and the army and Red Cross are on standby just in case.

While the flooding situation remains precarious in Carinthia, neighbouring Styria is seeing some relief after more than 400 mudslides there. Water levels in the Sur River started to drop on Tuesday. While authorities have downgraded alerts in Styria, residents are still advised to use caution and dozens of homes remain evacuated.

The entire country should see the rain clear and sunny weather return by the weekend, according to forecasters.

Former foreign minister Karin Kneissl a 'political refugee' in Russia

Controversial former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissel – who danced with Russian President Vladimir Putin at her 2018 wedding – has been renting a house in a small Russian village near Moscow.

Kneissl is there ostensibly to write her book on “the current situation in Europe” but has also been on video calling herself a “political refugee” from Europe in a speech to the townspeople.

“I had to flee Europe,” she reportedly told local media, saying that she had rented the house for another month and didn’t know what she would do after that.

Kneissl also heads up a think tank in St. Petersburg focusing on geopolitics, which has links to Putin – although she claims she last met with the Russian president in 2019.

Doctors warn of possible drug shortage during autumn Covid wave

Summer might not be over yet, but Austrian doctors are already warning of the possibility of a wave of Covid-19 infections this autumn – and that this wave could lead to drug shortages.

Health authorities have already observed higher Covid rates recently during wastewater analysis, which they say marks the beginning of an autumn wave.

Expert say the problem is less with Covid itself and more with the bacterial infections that can come alongside the virus, such as colds or other respiratory illnesses, which need antibiotics and can result in shortages.

Wednesday’s weather

Most of the country is slated to see continuing rains and even thunder showers, particularly in the hard hit south.

The entire country is likely to see cloudy weather, rain, and even thunderstorms Wednesday with lows of around 14C and highs of 19C – not even breaking the 20C mark.

The wet weather is likely to lift by the weekend though, with sun and temperatures above 25C scheduled for the weekend.

