Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Ministers lay out plan to enshrine cash payment in constitution

Following Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s announcement last week that he wants to constitutionally guarantee a right to pay in cash, Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler says plans are now underway to make the amendment and pass associated laws that would uphold the new constitutional measure.

“It is now important to work out the specific legal framework,” Edtstadler says.

The minister noted that anchoring cash in the constitution shouldn’t mean that Austria misses out on more modern payment options coming online due to digitalisation.

“Everyone should be able to decide freely and anonymously how they pay,” she says.

The European Commission’s representative in Austria, Martin Selmayr though, says European law already guarantees cash as legal tender, and doesn’t see the point of constitutional protection, saying it “won’t add much.”

About 70 percent of transactions performed in Austria are still made with cash.

Shots fired at Graz supermarket lead to one arrest

Police have arrested one 18 year-old man after shots were heard being fired from a pistol near a supermarket in Graz.

Officers arrived around 5pm on Monday at the market on Wiener Strasse, closing off streets and searching for the suspect, who had fled on foot after firing the shots during an argument.

Two young people, aged 16 and 17, later told police the suspect – who they knew – had threatened them with a pistol during an argument.

After arresting the suspect, they found the pistol in the basement of his apartment.

Police seize 81 fake officer IDs in Vienna

Police have seized 81 fake police officer IDs from a Vienna man during a raid on his residence.

Officers also seized numerous other stolen police equipment at the 44 year-old’s home, including steel rods, 21 cans of pepper spray, eleven pistols, and €50,000 in counterfeit cash.

Police acted on a tip originally from Austrian Customs, who flagged a suspicious shipment from the US to the Vienna address.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) praised the quick work by police and border control, who warned of the damage that could’ve been done if fake police cards fell into the wrong hands.

“Fast and efficient action is the be-all and end-all of criminal police work,” Karner said.

Tuesday’s weather

The south and west of the country will see more sun today than the north and east. Some showers are possible, but it will mostly stay dry – even as the weather remains cloudy.

Much of the country will see low temperatures of around 12 C and highs of 22 C. Vienna could get slightly warmer with a daytime high of around 24 C.

