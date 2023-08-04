Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Government looks to make cash a constitutional right

Chancellor Karl Nehammer says he wants to give people a “clear security of supply” by constitutionally guaranteeing the right to use cash in Austria.

“We understand that cash is a very important theme to people,” Nehammer said Thursday. “It’s important to me that cash use is constitutionally guaranteed.”

Nehammer has tasked the Finance Ministry to come up with more concrete proposals ahead of a September roundtable with the national bank and banking industry.

“Everyone should be able to freely decide how they pay for things,” says Nehammer. “Whether it’s with card, bank transfer – perhaps with the digital euro in the future – but also with cash.”

According to national bank data, people in Austria withdraw €47 billion from cash machines every year, with Nehammer saying the discussions about restricting cash use “unsettle” people in the country.

According to the European Central Bank, about 70 percent of transactions performed in Austria in 2022 were done in cash – one of the highest rates in Europe.

Government increases pension payments in line with inflation

Chancellor Nehammer also affirmed Thursday that the government will increase pension payments in line with recent inflation and cost of living increases.

But he’s rejected calls from senior citizen groups to go further than that, as well as the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) – both of which argue that pension payments must be increased beyond the rate of inflation.

Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Photo: Geert Vanden WIJNGAERT / POOL / AFP)

Nehammer says he intends to raise payments in line with the Statistics Austria recorded inflation rate – likely to confirmed at 9.7 percent for the last twelve.

“At 9.7 percent, we are dealing with a percentage that is already very high,” he says. “We are talking about amounts in the billions – which will affect the budget.”

Rain deluge batters Carinthia

After record heat in July, most of Austria is slated to have rain until August 11th.

Just a few days into the ten-day rain streak, parts of Carinthia are under civil defence warnings.

Heavy rainfall and mudslides have led to road closures – particularly around St. Paul, St. Georgen, Loibach, and Bad Eisenkappel – where authorities are asking residents to make only trips that are absolutely necessary.

District governors have asked for army assistance. In the meantime, several roads, including the L 103, L 126, and B 82 remain closed as due to mudslides and a washed out bridge.

Friday’s weather

Wet weather with rain and cooler temperatures is expected to last nationwide throughout the entire weekend, with most daytime highs not breaking the 20 C mark, and lows of as little as 11 C expected at nighttime.

While much of the country isn’t expected to warm up again until the end of next week, the rain should begin clearing in Vienna, Graz, Salzburg, Linz, and Innsbruck by around Tuesday – with daytime highs remaining in the low 20s.

Starting on Thursday next week, the weather could warm to 27 C in Vienna.

