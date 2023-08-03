Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Vienna’s notorious MA 35 immigration office halfway through reforms

The Austrian government office that manages immigration in Vienna – the city’s infamous MA 35 – has marked the halfway point of its journey on reforming its services.

As the office that manages all immigration, residency, and citizenship requirements in the capital, going through MA 35 for non-EU foreign residents in Vienna is unavoidable. Managing 150,000 procedures a year and plagued with long delays and frequent complaints about lost paperwork, city council’s integration committee undertook an effort to resolve all grievances against the office by the end of 2024.

Halfway to that deadline, Vienna reports that waiting times for certain procedures – particularly citizenship applications – have gone down by about six months. Previously, anyone applying to become Austrian in Vienna was typically waiting for more than a year to see their application processed – after the months it typically takes to assemble all their paperwork.

Overall, immigration procedures such as residence permits have become about 28 percent faster at MA 35 in the last year.

Austrian citizenship application waits in Vienna have halved. But experts say there's still more room for improvement. (© Amanda Previdelli / The Local)

NGOs and experts involved in the reform say that certain measures – such as mass appointments for some procedures – have contributed to the reduced wait times. However, experts say its still difficult for people to get in touch with the office – which the Austrian Court of Auditors say had previously ignored calls and emails.

Vienna immigration lawyer Julia Ecker tells Der Standard newspaper that while certain booking measures have helped reduce wait times, many of the communication issues the office has still remain – and need to be improved by the end of 2024 deadline.

People in Austria using less gas and electricity this July

Gas and electricity use in July this year sank markedly in Austria when compared to the same month in 2022.

As inflation has eased in the last few months compared to the ten percent increases people in Austria were seeing last year, consumption has still trended downward.

Electricity use in the country is down 8.4 percent compared to this time last year, while gas use is down 10.4 percent.

Overall this year, electricity consumption is down seven percent compared with 2022 numbers, while gas use is down 14.5 percent.

Much of this is down to increased costs, with gas 82 percent more expensive now than in 2022, and electricity 10 percent more expensive.

Austria’s organic food sector sounds off against EU GMO reform

With around a quarter of all land in Austria being certified as organic farming, the country is a leader within the European Union in the sector.

With the EU Commission now proposing to relax some of its stringent rules on genetically modified crops, sector leaders in Austria are lobbying the government to push back against the Commission.

"The Commission's proposal is a danger for the Austrian way of agriculture and also takes away consumers' freedom of choice," three Austrian ministers said in a statement last month.

“They have a nerve even considering this,” Austrian organic farmer Beate Brenner told AFP.

European Cup for beach volleyball takes place in Vienna

Despite the July heat and August’s cool start, you might not immediately think of beach volleyball in the Austrian capital.

But with the European Cup having kicked off Wednesday, over 100 of the best players in Europe are in town until Sunday to serve up some excitement and competition on their sandy courts.

Organizers say over the course of the tournament, 112 matches will have been played across five courts. The action also includes several hometown Austrian teams.

The tournament culminates in the women’s final on Saturday, and the men’s final on Sunday.

You can find a full match schedule here.

A street in Vienna in the rain. Austria is having a cooler start to August after a record hot July. Photo: Susanne Hartig on Unsplash

Thursday’s weather

Most of the country – including Vienna, Graz, and Linz – on Thursday is slated for a partly cloudy day with showers and temperatures ranging from a low of 17 C to highs of around 23 C.

Innsbruck and Salzburg are slated to have a particularly cool day, with lows of around 14 C and highs of only around 18 C and rain all day.

The cooler, wetter weather around the country is likely to last well into the weekend, according to forecasters.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].