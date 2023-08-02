Top Austrian politicians go without wage increase

Advertisement

Nehammer and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, from the Greens, confirmed the wage freeze in an official statement on Tuesday.

"There will be a zero pay increase for top representatives at the federal level; their salaries will not be adjusted for inflation," the pair said in a statement.

The decision affects the Federal President, the entire government team, as well as the presidents of the National Council and the heads of those leading up the caucuses of Austria's various political parties represented in federal parliament.

What about other politicians?

The freeze doesn't apply in the same way, though, to politicians in Austria's nine federal states or to individual backbench MPs.

Those salaries may increase by half of the value calculated by the Court of Audit, which is just under five percent.

Inflation in Austria came in at eight percent in June and seven percent in July, after a 2022 of regularly breaking 10 percent.

According to the government's announcement, the necessary resolution for this adjustment will be passed in the National Council during the autumn session.

Austria's Chancellor makes just over €22,000 a month, while backbench MPs rake in just over €9,000.

Austria has frozen political salaries before, including from 2009 to 2012 and again in 2018.

