Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Zero wage increase announced for top politicians

This year, politicians' salaries won't have automatic adjustments for inflation, as confirmed by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) on Tuesday. In an official statement, Nehammer and Kogler said, "There will be a zero pay increase for top representatives at the federal level; their salaries will not be adjusted for inflation."

This decision affects the Federal President, the entire government team, as well as the presidents of the National Council and the heads of parliamentary groups.

State-level politicians and MPs' salaries may increase by half of the value calculated by the Court of Audit, which is just under five percent. According to the government's announcement, the necessary resolution for this adjustment will be passed in the National Council during the autumn session.

How much money could tax changes save workers in Austria next year?

Austria's tax reform came into force at the start of this year, leaving taxpayers with more income left over each month. Here's how the reform could save you money next year.

OMV's gas discovery in Austria sparks debate

Austria's largest energy company, OMV, has made the largest gas discovery in Austria since the beginning of the 1980s. However, the plan to use this gas has sparked debate, with some calling for it to be left in the ground.

The gas discovery is located in Wittau, a district of the municipality of Groß-Enzersdorf in Lower Austria. OMV specialists estimate the recoverable gas quantities at no less than 48 terawatt hours (TWh), which is equivalent to about 28 million barrels of oil equivalent.

This is a significant amount of gas, which could increase Austria's annual gas production by 50 percent. However, some critics argue that developing new gas sources is not compatible with the goal of decarbonisation.

They point out that the estimated amount of energy from the gas field is equivalent to the production of 100 wind turbines. They argue that investing in renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, would be better than developing new gas fields.

Austrian wins record lottery sum of €72.1 million

An Austrian individual has emerged as the winner of the substantial Europot prize, amounting to 272.1 million, in the recent Euromillions draw on Tuesday.

This victory marks what is believed to be the highest reward in Austrian lottery history. Austrian Lotteries announced that a single winner from Austria secured the Europot. The winning combination comprised the numbers 25, 27, 35, 40, and 45, with the star circle being 7 and 11.

This occasion marks the 16th time the Europot has been won in Austria, with the most recent victory occurring five years ago. Back then, an individual from Mostviertel claimed a prize of 245.4 million in this transnational European lottery. The previous national record was held by a Carinthian winner, who secured €55.6 million in 2008.

The overall record win in Euromillions was established in July 2022, with a massive prize of €230 million awarded to a fortunate winner from Great Britain.

Insolvencies on the rise in Styria as consumers delay major investments

The rising cost of living in Styria is having a significant impact on consumer spending, leading to an increase in company insolvencies.

According to Michael Steiner, professor at the Institute of Economics at the University of Graz, there have already been over 300 company insolvencies in Styria this year, with more expected in the coming months.

"People are postponing major purchases, such as new washing machines, televisions, and clothes," said Steiner. "They're waiting until inflation falls again, but that's not likely to happen until 2024."

This trend is particularly pronounced in the retail sector, where sales of durable consumer goods have declined significantly. Retailers in this sector face increasing financial difficulties as they cannot generate enough revenue to cover costs.

"The situation is likely to worsen in the coming months," said Steiner. "I expect we will see even more company insolvencies in Styria in 2023."

