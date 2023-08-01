Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Politicians' salaries could rise by around ten percent in 2024

Inflation has been at a record level in Austria for months. If inflation rates are anything to go by, not only pensions are likely to rise by 9.7 percent in 2024, but also politicians' salaries.

Although such an increase would be a new record, politicians' salaries have lost massively in value since introducing the salary pyramid more than 25 years ago. This is due to several rounds of zero pay and adjustments below the inflation rate, according to a Der Standard report.

The salary pyramid is based on the salary of the members of the National Council, currently €9,873 per month. Based on this, the maximum salaries of the other officeholders at the federal and state levels are calculated.

With the valorisation of 9.7 percent, members of the National Council would earn €10,830 per month next year. The Federal President would receive €29,291 per month (instead of €26,701), the Federal Chancellor €26,152 (instead of €23,840), his Vice-Chancellor €23,014 (instead of €19,979) and the ministers €20,922 gross (instead of €19,072). The provincial governors would be entitled to a maximum of €21,660 (instead of €19,745).

Pensions to rise significantly

The inflation rate in Austria has been high in recent months, and if it continues, pensions are likely to rise by 9.7 percent in 2024. This is based on the average consumer price index increase over the past 12 months.

However, the final figure could still change, as only a quick estimate is available for July, and the June value has not yet been finalised. Once the final figures are confirmed, the legal value for the pension increase will be announced. Politicians can then decide on whether to increase the pensions further.

Last year, all pensions were compensated for the inflation of 5.8 percent calculated between August 2021 and July 2020. In addition, there was a socially graduated, tax- and levy-free direct payment, which was distributed in March.

Peter Kostelka, the President of the SPÖ-affiliated pensioners' association, has urged rapid negotiations with the government and additional compensation for the "interim financing that pensioners have had to provide in the last two years". Pensions had only been adjusted by 1.8 percent in 2022 and 5.8 percent in 2023, significantly lower than the double-digit inflation rates that had prevailed for some time.

Salzburg to launch new housing subsidy law

The new provincial government of the ÖVP and FPÖ has discussed the draft of a completely new housing subsidy law, broadcaster ORF reported. The law is intended to create an "Alliance for Affordable Housing" for the population from 2025. This alliance would include the Chamber of Commerce and Labour, banks, municipalities, and property developers.

Land-Invest, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the province of Salzburg, is to be significantly expanded and financially strengthened to secure affordable building land.

"Land-Invest should act as a land bank that purchases land for the state," said Salzburg's head of government Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP). Martin Zauner (FPÖ), the regional councillor for housing, also emphasised that subsidies alone would not be enough to combat the housing crisis: "We also need land. For this, we need the municipalities. We want to support them in developing and mobilising building land."

Concrete housing targets or financing models were not yet presented after the conclusion of the closed meeting on Monday. "There is no need for haste or rest," said Zauner. The report added that the new government has been in office for about seven weeks.

However, the coalition has already set a deadline for the new law, which will come into force on January 1st, 2025.

The high cost of housing in Salzburg has been a concern for politicians for a long time. The past two ÖVP-led provincial governments have not succeeded in creating enough subsidised rental housing. Their goals were not achieved, and the housing funds were not fully used. As a result, the money that was left over and already budgeted flowed back into the state budget, ORF added.

Retired teachers to fill vacant teaching positions

The new school year in Vorarlberg is set to begin on September 11th. While many pupils and teachers are currently enjoying their holidays, efforts to fill all vacant teaching positions in the region are in full swing.

According to the education directorate, all vacancies will be successfully filled, partly thanks to retired teachers who continue to teach for a few hours.

To address the staffing needs, school directorates have been in contact with retired teachers who are willing to return to the profession, Austrian media reported. School principals are particularly involved in identifying suitable candidates among the "neo-pensioners".

However, one recurring issue in this process is related to pay. When retired teachers come back to work, they are compensated at the same rate as newly hired teachers, which can be discouraging for potential candidates. The federal government sets this requirement, and it cannot be altered.

