Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austria proposes 30 km/h speed limits in local areas

Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) has proposed making it easier for municipalities to impose 30 km/h speed limits in the local area. Under the proposed changes, municipal councils could set the speed limit themselves in "particularly sensitive zones," and it would be much easier to do so in the rest of the town.

A draft law has already been submitted to the ÖVP, which is currently "analysing" it. Gewessler is thus fulfilling the wish of a broad initiative of the mobility organisation VCÖ, the Association of Cities and Towns and over 200 municipalities and cities, broadcaster ORF reported.

The VCÖ pointed out that in Austria last year, on average, one person was injured in a traffic accident in a local area every twenty minutes. "The current Road Traffic Act (StVO) hinders municipalities and cities if they want to implement 30 km/h speed limits for the sake of road safety and local quality of life," the initiative demanded a reform.

"This is really a big concern for me, and that is why we have also done everything in the ministry to ensure that we make rapid progress on this and have prepared a draft law," Gewessler said.



What is Austria’s Voluntary Social Year and how can you get involved?

The Voluntary Social Year, or das Freiwillige Soziale Jahr (FSJ), is an Austrian initiative that allows young people to give something back to society by volunteering in many sectors, with many also using it as a way of finding out what direction to go in after school.

U4 Underground line resumes regular service

The U4 underground line will resume regular service on Monday, July 31st, after a month of interruption for modernisation work. The line was closed between Schwedenplatz and Schottenring, where the reinforced concrete girders were modernised, and the tunnel ceiling at Franz-Josefs-Kai was renovated.

Track construction work on Währinger Straße has also been completed, and tram lines 40, 41, and 42 are now running as scheduled again. Work on line 60 has also been completed.

However, some restrictions in the "Öffi" network remain in place. Line 46 is still completely suspended, and lines 10 and 44 continue to be shortened. The U6 continues to be divided between Alterlaa and Schöpfwerk.

From Monday, August 7th, the U1 will also be affected: during the day, it will only run between Leopoldau and Reumannplatz. If you want to continue to Oberlaa, you have to change to a shuttle train at Reumannplatz.



Solar energy boom continues in Vienna

The boom in photovoltaic systems in Vienna continues, with more applications submitted to the Vienna grid this year than ever before. Massive investments are needed to ensure the electricity grid can withstand the additional load.

Anyone wanting to set up a photovoltaic system also needs a grid access contract. This regulates the maximum amount of "solar electricity" that customers are allowed to feed into the grid. In this way, the grid operators know how much their grid can be loaded.

The rush for photovoltaic systems in Vienna is unabated. In 2020, Wiener Netze received 1,638 applications for photovoltaic systems. In the following year, it was already 3,535, and in the previous year already 9,017. And since the beginning of the year until 27 July, more than 9,642 have already been received by Wiener Netze.

This shows that the trend continues: from 1 to 27 July, there were 1,931 applications. "Four years ago, we received 20 photovoltaic applications per week, but this year it is already over 400 applications per week. That is twenty times the amount," Wiener Netze spokesman Christian Call told Radio Wien.

The share of "small private surplus feeders up to the 20-kilowatt peak (kWp) compared to large commercial PV operators is about a constant 85 percent of the total applications," Call said.

Mountain rescuers call for better tour planning

The Styrian Mountain Rescue Service has appealed to recreational athletes to be better prepared for mountain tours after nine young holidaymakers from the Netherlands were rescued from the Kaiserschild near Eisenerz over the weekend.

The inexperienced hikers, who were wearing only street clothes and without food, had got into impassable terrain and had to be rescued at great expense, Austrian media reported.

Stefan Schröck, regional director of the Styrian Mountain Rescue Service, said that such operations due to inadequately equipped persons have increased in recent years. "More and more often, people have to be rescued who are not injured at all but who have got themselves into an emergency through their own fault," Schröck said.

He urged recreational athletes to carefully plan their tours, attend appropriate courses, or enlist the help of a professional mountain guide.

Schröck said he did not believe in regulations on what equipment to use on the mountain but that people should be better informed about the risks involved in mountain hiking.

"In Austria, the local offices of the mountain rescue service, tourist offices or alpine associations are competent sources of information; the internet is often not a good choice for well-founded information," he said.

Summer takes a short break this week

The weather in Austria will be unsettled and only moderately warm in the coming week, with thunderstorms also possible.

On Monday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, with mostly dry conditions. However, there may be some local showers in the south of the Alps in the afternoon. The wind will be moderate from the west in the north and weaker in the south. The morning temperature will be between 12C and 18C, and the afternoon temperature will be between 24C and 28C.

On Tuesday, a cold front will move across the country from the west, bringing widespread clouds and rain, especially in the north. There will be some sunny spells in the south, but thunderstorms are also possible in the afternoon. The wind will be light to moderate. In the vicinity of thunderstorms, it may also be very windy. The morning temperature will be between 13C and 18C, and the afternoon temperature will be between 20C and 28C, with cooler temperatures in the west.

On Wednesday, there will be sunny weather in most regions. However, some cloud fields will move through, and it will be very cloudy in the west and north. Rain is rare, but there may be some showers in the mountains on the south side of the Alps in the afternoon. The wind will be moderate to brisk in the east and shift to the south during the day, freshening up a little in foehn streaks.

The morning temperature will be between 12C and 17C, and the afternoon temperature will be between 21C and 26C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].