Cold spell to hit Austria this week as summer takes a break

As we enter the last month of the summer break, sunshine is set to disappear for a while this week, replaced by chilly winds and rain showers.

The week gets off to a changeable start on Monday with partly sunny, partly cloudy skies - but in most parts of the country it will stay relatively warm and dry. On the main ridge of the Alps, the overcast skies could result in local showers and brisk gusts of wind.

Despite lower temperatures of 12-18C in the morning, temperatures should generally remain summery at between 24C and 28C during the day.

On Tuesday, a cold front will move across the country from the west, bringing widespread clouds and rain, especially in the northern regions.

In the south there will be some sunny spells, especially in the first half of the day - but this will be replaced by heavy thunderstorms and fierce winds throughout the afternoon.

In the morning temperatures between 13 and 18C, moving up as high as 28C in the southeast but remaining noticeably cooler in the west.

In the middle of the week, sunny weather will prevail in most regions and it is likely to remain dry - aside from a few brief showers on the southern edges of the Alps.

However, the north and west could see some grey and overcast skies while temperatures will freshen up slightly at 12-17C in the morning, and between 21C and 26C during the day.

Rainy spells on Thursday and Friday

Things are set to get a lot damper on Thursday as a turbulent weather zone moves over the country from the west, bringing with it heavy rain, brisk winds and thunderstorms.

Further east and southeast, the day will get off to a sunny start, with the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms increasing in the afternoon. Early temperatures will range between 13C and 18C, with highs of between 19C and 28C later in the day.

The wet and erratic weather will unfortunately continue in Austria right up until the weekend, with dark clouds and numerous rain showers on Friday - especially in the western regions.

According to the current forecast, the weather will be sunnier towards the east - but here, too, showers or thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon.

Most of the country will barely see the mercury reach above the mid-20s on Friday, with early morning temperatures ranging from 13C to 17C, and daily highs ranging from 18C in the west to 26C in the east respectively.