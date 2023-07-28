What is Austria's Voluntary Social Year and how can you get involved?

Advertisement

The training experience, which includes150 hours of educational support, is something that's becoming more popular, too: the number of people taking part in these placements has jumped from 300-400 volunteers in its first year in 2012 to around 1,500 in 2022.

What sectors can you volunteer in?

You can complete the voluntary social year at a placement assigned by a recognised not-for-profit institution in the following areas:

Social and disability support

Caring for the elderly

Caring for drug addicts

Caring for people affected by violence

Caring for refugees and displaced persons

Caring for the homeless

Childcare

Working with children, young people and older people

Emergency services

You can find a list of all the recognised FSJ providers here.

The only caveat is that you shouldn't already have completed relevant vocational training.

Whatever placement you go for, you'll get a certificate at the end, which you can use to apply for further studies or training.

Are there any age restrictions?

Generally, you have to be over the age of 17 to take part in the programme, but younger people may be able to take part if they are considered particularly suitable – this will be decided on the basis of an application form and interview.

How long does the programme last?

Depending on what's agreed with the provider, they last from six to 12 months and you can only take part once.

Is there any financial help?

You won't be paid a salary as such – this is volunteering, after all – but participants do get pocket money from the placement provider. Specifically, you'll get between 75 and 100 percent of the minimum wage threshold. The threshold is set at €500.91/month for 2023.

Some providers also offer board and lodging and, where appropriate, work clothing, but this at their discretion.

You'll also get sickness, accident and retirement insurance, Austria's public transport ticket, the Klimaticket, and, if you're under 24, you'lll still be entitled to receive the family allowance.

And you'll be entitled to holiday, too – 26 days if you work for 12 months.

So how can you get involved?

You can still apply for next year's programme, which kicks off on 1st September.

If you or someone you know is interested, then you should contact one of the recognised providers listed above or the Ministry for Social, Health, Care and Consumer matters directly in the first instance.