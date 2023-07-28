Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Largest gas field in 40 years found in Austria

OMV have discovered a new gas field in Wittau, Lower Austria which, once developed, is expected to boost Austrian production by 50 percent.

The firm is currently looking at further options to explore the field and is planning to build a pipeline linking to their existing gas-fired plant in Aderklaa, located around 10km from the new field.

"...This new discovery is an important contribution to our customers' gas supply, in particular in Austria," said OMV CEO Alfred Stern.

ÖVP criticises use of female nouns in legal texts

Coalition partner the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) has criticised the use of the female gender alone in legal texts, saying it has "no qualitative contribution".

Justice Minister Alma Zadić (Green Party) presented a draft law using only the female forms of nouns – Gesellschafterinnen, Mitarbeiterinnen, Geschäftsführerinnen (shareholders, employees and managing directors).

In a reverse to the norm of the dominance of the masculine, the male gender is deemed to be included in these female forms.

By doing this, Zadić wants to make a contribution to "more gender equality", but the law has sparked debate among legal professionals as to whether or not it's actually constitutional.

Although the justice department said this had been discussed with the centre-right ÖVP, General Secretary Christian Stocker (ÖVP) has criticised the law as an attempt to "fill a summer slump", saying he didn't think it was an improvement.

Stocker thinks both sexes should be included in the text.

The constitutional spokeswoman of Austria's right-wing Freedom Party Susanne Fürst thought it "presumptuous to deface the German language in this way", saying that changing the law in this way could exclude men.

But the Social Democratic Party of Austria said "it makes sense to make women visible", as language creates reality.

Everything that changes in Austria in August 2023

From tax deadlines for the self-employed to public transport restrictions in Vienna, here are all the key changes to know about in Austria this August.

Protests against Rammstein concerts in Vienna

There were further protests against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann outside Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium last night for the final night of the band's Austria concerts. The singer has been accused of alleged sexual abuse towards women.

There were verbal altercations between demonstrators and fans before the concert and the situation escalated afterwards. ORF reported that their camera team and music reporter were also the target of anti-semitic abuse.

According to the protest organised by campaign organisation #aufstehn, 1,800 people took part, with the police estimating numbers at 400. Campaigners want organisers to cancel the shows until all allegations of abuse have been thoroughly investigated. So far, 18,064 people have signed the petition.

