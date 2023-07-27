Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Gewessler confident Climate Protection Act will be passed

Environment and Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) is confident that the Climate Protection Act will be passed before the next National Council elections.

"I will keep working towards this with the fixed goal of deciding on it during this legislative period," Gewessler told the APA on the sidelines of a press hike in Innsbruck. However, she acknowledged that it would be "drilling thick boards."

Gewessler pointed out that resistance to previous projects had also finally dissipated, referring to implemented measures such as the Klimaticket and the eco-tax reform.

The press hike, organised by the Tyrolean Greens with forestry and water experts, focused on the effects of the climate crisis. Gewessler said that the impact of global warming could be seen not only in current temperature records and fires, such as in Greece but also in Austria.

AK wants adapted labour law due to climate crisis

Amidst increasing temperatures, the Chamber of Labour (AK) has called for adjustments to labour laws to address the challenges of climate change. Currently, there is ambiguity regarding the temperature at which work should be halted to safeguard workers' health.

AK Director Silvia Hruska-Frank pointed out that the Workplace Ordinance from the 1990s only regulates minimum temperatures, while maximum temperatures are merely treated as "target provisions". This lack of clear guidelines can lead to potential risks to workers' well-being.

Climate change has become a reality, and meteorologist Andreas Jäger states that the future depends on implementing climate protection measures. If no action is taken, Austria could experience double to triple the number of heat days with temperatures exceeding 30C by the end of the century.

GeoSphere Austria has observed a significant increase in such heat days in recent decades, indicating the urgency for concrete climate protection measures.

To address the impacts of the climate crisis on the workforce, the Chamber of Labour has released a brochure answering 41 common questions.



While Hruska-Frank rejected introducing a "siesta" during midday hours, she considers earlier start and end times for work in some sectors as potential solutions. Moreover, the regulations on overtime benefits can be swiftly adjusted, and implementing a legal right to a heat-free day on construction sites at 32.5C is feasible, according to the AK director.

In the coming weeks, the Chamber of Labour plans to discuss more complex issues with the Chamber of Commerce (WKO). AK Director also urges the involvement of ÖVP Labour Minister Martin Kocher in addressing these critical labour-related climate challenges.

Family in hospital after a rottweiler attack

In Wilfleinsdorf (district of Bruck a. d. Leitha), a rottweiler attacked a 52-year-old woman and two children aged two and seven on Wednesday evening, according to an ORF report. The police believe that all three sustained severe injuries.

According to the initial police report, the woman was walking with the two children on the street when the dog attacked them. Before the incident, the rottweiler was reportedly in a fenced garden. It remains unclear how the dog got onto the street and why it attacked the three individuals. The police suspect that the 52-year-old woman is likely the children's grandmother.

As a result of the attack, all three victims are believed to have suffered serious injuries. Emergency rescue helicopters airlifted the two-year-old child and the 52-year-old woman to the Ottakring Clinic in Vienna and the Wr. Neustadt Regional Clinic, respectively. The seven-year-old child was also taken to Wr. Neustadt by ambulance.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].