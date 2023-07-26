Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

1,400 households without electricity after storm

On Tuesday, a severe hailstorm swept across almost the entire country, accompanied by gale-force winds and heavy rainfall. The storm caused debris flows, blocked roads, and left thousands of households without electricity. A total of nearly 450 fire brigade operations were carried out, as reported by the provincial alarm and warning centre.

The storm started in the lower Drau valley and moved through various regions, including Villach, Klagenfurt, and St. Veit an der Glan, causing flooding, fallen trees, and numerous mudslides. In some areas, streams burst their banks, leading to evacuations and road closures.

KELAG reported that around 15,000 households were temporarily without electricity due to damaged power lines. Repair efforts were underway, and most of the power supply had been restored by the evening. However, as of 8 p.m., around 2,000 households were still without electricity. The situation improved by morning, with approximately 1,400 homes still affected.

The storm also significantly impacted the railway lines, leading to interruptions and disruptions. The Südbahn line between St. Veit an der Glan and Klagenfurt was interrupted due to storm damage, and the rail replacement services were set up. Additionally, the railway line between Feldkirchen and St. Veit an der Glan was expected to reopen at 9.00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The heavy rainfall caused the groundwater level to rise sharply in some areas, resulting in flooded cellars and other water-related issues. Campsites, like "Camping Klagenfurt am Wörthersee," also faced challenges as some guests had to leave early due to the impact of the rain on their equipment.

Overall, the storm caused significant damage and disruption across the affected regions, with authorities and services working diligently to restore normalcy and address the aftermath of the extreme weather.

Everything that changes in Austria in August 2023

From tax deadlines for the self-employed to public transport restrictions in Vienna, here are all the key changes to know about in Austria this August.

Asian Tiger Mosquitoes and Bush Mosquitoes spreading in Austria

Asian tiger mosquitoes and bush mosquitoes are spreading in Austria, posing a potential health risk. The mosquitoes are not native to the country but have been introduced by humans. They can transmit dangerous diseases such as Chikungunya, Dengue, and Zika viruses, according to expert biologists.

The tiger mosquito is about one centimetre in size and completely black with white markings. The bush mosquito is slightly larger and has a striped pattern on its abdomen. Both mosquitoes are active during the day and can bite people and animals.

The conditions for mosquitoes to multiply are currently optimal in Austria. There has been regular rain, and temperatures have been warm. To make life difficult for mosquitoes, it is important to remove any small water areas where mosquito larvae can develop. Car tires are a classic example of such breeding grounds.

People can protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and pants, using insect repellent, and staying indoors during peak mosquito hours.

Protests against Rammstein concerts in Vienna

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann is scheduled to perform at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium today and tomorrow, entertaining crowds with popular hits like "Sonne". However, outside the stadium, protests are expected due to accusations against the singer of alleged sexual abuse towards women.

Despite 110,000 tickets already being sold, criticism and demands for concert cancellations persist. The campaign organisation #aufstehn is urging the concert organisers to cancel the shows until all allegations of abuse have been thoroughly investigated. They aim to gather 20,000 signatures for their cause, and so far, 17,169 people have already signed the petition.

Philine Dressler, the campaign's initiator, emphasised the importance of standing in solidarity with the alleged victims and supporting them. The rally in front of the stadium is planned for 5.30 pm to voice their concerns and call for action.

Vienna Higher Regional Court to decide on Asfinag case

On Wednesday, the Vienna Higher Regional Court will decide whether Heinz-Christian Strache and Siegfried Stieglitz will be acquitted in the Asfinag case. Strache, the former vice-chancellor of Austria, was accused of having given Stieglitz a position on the supervisory board of Asfinag in exchange for donations to an FPÖ-affiliated association.

Strache and Stieglitz were acquitted of bribery charges in July 2022, but the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) appealed. The first-instance acquittals were based on doubt. Stieglitz had intervened "unattractively" for his appointment, but it was not proven at the Vienna Regional Court for Criminal Matters that Strache had known about donations from the entrepreneur.

The Vienna Higher Regional Court will now have to decide whether to uphold the acquittals or to convict Strache and Stieglitz. The decision is expected to be announced later on Wednesday.

In addition to the Asfinag case, Strache is also facing further investigations, including allegations of occupying a post at Casinos Austria and the FPÖ expenses affair. Strache is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

